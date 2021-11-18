News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Audi RS3 worth £35,000 stolen from outside owner’s home

Katie Woodcock

Published: 9:43 AM November 18, 2021
Updated: 9:56 AM November 18, 2021
James Rudolph's black Audi RS3 was stolen from outside his home in Norwood Road, March around 4pm yesterday

James Rudolph's black Audi RS3 was stolen from outside his home in Norwood Road, March around 4pm yesterday afternoon (November 17).

A man has sent out an urgent appeal to trace his £35,000 black Audi RS3 that was stolen from outside his home in March yesterday afternoon (November 17). 

James Rudolph said the theft happened sometime around 4pm in Norwood Road. 

“No one was at home during the time that it happened,” said James. 

“The thieves went round the back of my house, smashed the door, took my keys and drove away in my car at speed.” 

“I’ve been told by police that they filled my car up at Mill Hill garage in March without paying.” 

Since the car was stolen, James has posted a photo of it on social media and it’s now circulating online. 

There have been a number of comments from people saying they saw it going through March just after 4pm “at speed”. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Police were called at 5:34pm yesterday evening to Norwood Road, March, following reports of a burglary where a car had been stolen. 

“An investigation has begun and anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 370 of November 17.” 

