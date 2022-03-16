Armed police called to B1098 Cambridgeshire after reports of gunman
Published: 10:19 AM March 16, 2022
- Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW
Armed police swooped on Fenland last night following reports of a man with a gun.
Cambridgeshire police were called to Sixteen Foot Bank, between Manea and Upwell, at about 4.30pm yesterday (Tuesday March 15).
"Armed officers attended and detained the suspect," said a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary.
"A thorough search was carried out but no weapons were found.
"The call is being treated as malicious comms and no further action has been taken.