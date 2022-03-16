News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Armed police called to B1098 Cambridgeshire after reports of gunman

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:19 AM March 16, 2022
Armed police were called to the Sixteen Foot Bank on the B1098 between Upwell and Manea after reports of a man with a gun.

Armed police were called to the Sixteen Foot Bank on the B1098 between Upwell and Manea in Cambridgeshire following reports of a man with a gun. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Armed police swooped on Fenland last night following reports of a man with a gun. 

Cambridgeshire police were called to Sixteen Foot Bank, between Manea and Upwell, at about 4.30pm yesterday (Tuesday March 15).

"Armed officers attended and detained the suspect," said a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary. 

"A thorough search was carried out but no weapons were found.

"The call is being treated as malicious comms and no further action has been taken.

Cambs Live News
Fenland News
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Soham murderer Ian Huntley

Ian Huntley: Who is the Soham murderer and where is he now?

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Hermes delivery driver for Murrow and Parsons Drove's silver Ford Galaxy was found burnt-out. 

Cambs Live News

Car stolen from ‘kind and gentle’ Hermes driver found burnt-out

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A new B&M store is set to open this month on Newtown Road in Ramsey.

Retail

New B&M superstore to replace town’s closed down Poundstretcher

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Sky-high diesel prices at Shell on Thorney Road on the A47 at Guyhirn.

Cambs Live News

Price of diesel clocked at over 196p at Shell garage on A47 in Guyhirn

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon