Armed police were called to the Sixteen Foot Bank on the B1098 between Upwell and Manea in Cambridgeshire following reports of a man with a gun. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Armed police swooped on Fenland last night following reports of a man with a gun.

Cambridgeshire police were called to Sixteen Foot Bank, between Manea and Upwell, at about 4.30pm yesterday (Tuesday March 15).

"Armed officers attended and detained the suspect," said a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

"A thorough search was carried out but no weapons were found.

"The call is being treated as malicious comms and no further action has been taken.