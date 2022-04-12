Daniel Taylor, 32, of West Parade in Spalding, was driving drunk when he failed to give way at a junction in Peterborough, nearly crashing into a police car - Credit: Submitted

A drink driver from the Fens has been banned from the roads after almost crashing into a police car.

Daniel Taylor, aged 32, was driving a Ford Fiesta on Wellington Street in Peterborough when he pulled out of a junction in front of a marked police car without giving way.

The officers had to take evasive action to avoid a crash at around 9pm on December 17, 2021, and Cambridgeshire Police has since said he showed "no regard" for road safety.

They pulled Taylor over and could smell alcohol on his breath. They said his eyes appeared "glazed" and his speech was slurred.

Taylor, of West Parade in Spalding, Lincolnshire, was breathalysed at the scene and gave a reading of 72, more than twice the legal limit of 35 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He went on to provide an evidential reading of 54 in custody.

Taylor appeared at Cambridge Crown court on Friday, April 8, where he was disqualified from driving for three years and two months.

He was also ordered to pay a £392 fine.

PC Scott Giles, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "Taylor showed no regard for the safety of other road users when he made the decision to get behind the wheel so the ban is fully justified."

A police spokesperson said that a 24/7 hotline is open for members of the public to report drink or drug driving: 0800 032 0845.