Published: 10:32 AM October 1, 2021

Dangerous driving by Darren Wheeler has landed him a prison sentence - Credit: Cambs Police

Banned driver Darren Wheeler reacted to being caught behind the wheel by ramming the police car that tried to stop him.

Police signalled for him to pull over which he did.

However, as soon as an officer got out of their vehicle he sped off in the opposite direction.

Police managed to catch up in Star Road, Peterborough, but Wheeler put his car into reverse and rammed their vehicle.

He continued to drive erratically, at times into the path of oncoming traffic, and on the pavement.

As a result, officers decided to pursue at a distance so not to put the public at further risk.

The tactic paid off as Wheeler saw it as an opportunity to abandon the car and make a run for it.

He was quickly arrested in Cavendish Street

Wheeler, 35, was first spotted swerving a Citroen C4 in Eastfield Road, Peterborough, on 9 August.

Wheeler, of Allexton Gardens, Peterborough, answered no comment in interview.

However, he has since pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

On Wednesday (September 29) at Peterborough Crown Court, he was jailed for a year and disqualified from driving for a further two years on his release.

PC Matt Panks said: “The way Wheeler drove was completely irresponsible and it was only luck that nobody was badly injured. I’m pleased he was arrested before a serious collision took place and he has now been jailed.”