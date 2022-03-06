BMW driver caught speeding at 127mph
- Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit
A BMW driver travelling at 127mph on the A1M in Cambridgeshire was caught and charged after he overtook a marked police car.
Police intercepted the speeding driver earlier today: they have since been charged with reckless driving.
Roads’ policing officers who made the arrest confirmed the motorist was suspected of drink driving but refused to provide a breathalyser test.
The arrest was made after the BMW driver was stopped at Sawtry, eight miles south of Peterborough.
A Twitter post from Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit (BCH), said: “At 5:11am on Sunday March 6, a BMW overtook a marked police car on A1M Sawtry at 127 mph.
“Driver was suspected to be drunk but failed to provide. Arrested and charged”
The driver will later appear in a magistrates’ court to learn the outcome of their actions.
The driver was suspected to be over the UK drink drive limit of 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood and failure to provide a breathalyser test result is an offence and attract a driving ban.