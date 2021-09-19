News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Police warn you may run but you can't hide from us

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 2:21 PM September 19, 2021    Updated: 3:04 PM September 19, 2021
Police seize BMW

BMW seized, and driver reported, after a day targeting anti social behaviour by police in Fenland. - Credit: Policing Fenland

A BMW driver faces a significant bill for the return of his car after it was seized on Friday night by police.  

It followed a day targeting anti-social behaviour.  

A police spokesperson said: “A vehicle being driven in Doddington and Chatteris tonight in a reckless manner was located, parked up, by the team.  

“The driver, thinking they got away, will be reported for driving without insurance.” 

Police also reported that during the same day, two people in Doddington were issued a Community Protection Notice Warning.  

You may also want to watch:

This is a warning issued under s.43 of the Antisocial Behaviour and Policing Act 2014.  

It means the person concerned that they must stop acting in an antisocial manner. 

Most Read

  1. 1 It's a family affair as planners consider five luxury homes
  2. 2 Travellers move onto sports field forcing football to be cancelled
  3. 3 Hares hit five, Wisbech win, Whittlesey victorious as Drove triumph
  1. 4 Lack of public transport blamed for collapse of £10.5m training centre
  2. 5 Chatteris firm with £20m growth plan
  3. 6 Body found in Wisbech road
  4. 7 ‘High risk’ paedophile had indecent images of children on his phone  
  5. 8 Family remembers 'cheeky, friendly and well-liked' mechanic
  6. 9 Turners ‘massively impacted’ and Knowles up pay to hire HGV drivers  
  7. 10 Diamond celebrations for former mayor and council chairman

If their behaviour continues to have a detrimental effect on residents then a full Community Protection Notice will be issued.  

It will then become an offence under s.48 of the same Act if they continue without any reasonable excuse. Upon conviction a fine up to £2,500 can be issued. 

As a team we will continue to use all legislative powers available to us to tackle antisocial behaviour in your community. 

Cambs Live
Chatteris News
Doddington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Visual of the new store Aldi proposes to erect in Whittlesey.

Survey finds staggering 97 cent support for new Aldi store

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Motorcyclist narrowly misses car on B1093 Manea Road

Video

Dashcam captures the moment motorcyclist narrowly misses car

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Fleetwood Enforcers

Cambs Live

Man confronted in live stream cleared of all sex abuse allegations

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Tilly the cat of Wimblington

Updated

Owner left 'speechless' and fearful after beloved cat shot

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon