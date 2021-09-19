Police warn you may run but you can't hide from us
A BMW driver faces a significant bill for the return of his car after it was seized on Friday night by police.
It followed a day targeting anti-social behaviour.
A police spokesperson said: “A vehicle being driven in Doddington and Chatteris tonight in a reckless manner was located, parked up, by the team.
“The driver, thinking they got away, will be reported for driving without insurance.”
Police also reported that during the same day, two people in Doddington were issued a Community Protection Notice Warning.
This is a warning issued under s.43 of the Antisocial Behaviour and Policing Act 2014.
It means the person concerned that they must stop acting in an antisocial manner.
If their behaviour continues to have a detrimental effect on residents then a full Community Protection Notice will be issued.
It will then become an offence under s.48 of the same Act if they continue without any reasonable excuse. Upon conviction a fine up to £2,500 can be issued.
As a team we will continue to use all legislative powers available to us to tackle antisocial behaviour in your community.