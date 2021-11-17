A teenager was arrested by police in connection with cannabis dealing in March. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A teenager was arrested in connection with dealing cannabis in March.

Cambridgeshire Police arrested the boy in Silver Street over the weekend, where they came across cannabis wrapped in foil and inside a pot.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “At the weekend, our March neighbourhood officers made an arrest in Silver Street in connection with cannabis dealing.

“The teenage boy has been released under investigation while we carry out further enquiries.”

If you have any concerns relating to drug-related or other crime, visit: https://bit.ly/3CkSdDb.