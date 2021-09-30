Three boys arrested over 'disgraceful' racially aggravated crimes
- Credit: POLICE
Three boys have been arrested in Doddington in connection with a series of racially aggravated crimes in Cambridge.
This morning police executed a warrant in Doddington and arrested the teenage boys.
They have been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station where they remain.
The arrests follow incidents which took place between August and September in the city including racial assault, robbery, theft and assault causing grievous bodily harm.
Superintendent Adam Gallop, area commander for the south of Cambridge, said: “The arrests this morning follow an extensive and thorough investigation into a series of disgraceful racially motivated crime towards members of our community.
“We believe these incidents to be isolated to a specific group of people and we hope these arrests send a clear message that these crimes will not be tolerated in our county.”
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, common assault, assault causing grievous bodily harm and theft.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, racial assault, two counts of assault causing grievous bodily harm, aggravated assault without injury and theft.
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, common assault, two counts of assault causing grievous bodily harm and theft.
Anyone who finds themselves targeted for abuse because of their gender, race, religion, sexual orientation or disability should contact police online via https://bit.ly/3DelzEf