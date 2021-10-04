News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Video

Watch as masked hammer-wielding man smashes takeaway windows

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:42 PM October 4, 2021   
CCTV footage shows a man smashing the windows of Bridge House takeaway and coffee shop in Chatteris on Thursday September 30.

CCTV footage shows a man smashing the windows of Bridge House takeaway and coffee shop in Chatteris on Thursday September 30. - Credit: BRIDGE HOUSE

A masked hammer-wielding man was caught on camera smashing the windows of a Chatteris takeaway and coffee shop. 

In the 14-second video, which has been viewed by hundreds of people, he can be seen running up to the front of the building before repeatedly smashing the windows. 

The man then runs off towards the town centre.

Posting on their Facebook page, Bridge House - who also uploaded the CCTV footage to TikTok - said it was the third time the takeaway has been attacked.

A police spokesman said: "We have received a report of criminal damage, namely windows being broken, at the Bridge House Coffee Shop in Chatteris.

You may also want to watch:

"The criminal damage is thought to have taken place just after midnight on September 30.

"An investigation has been launched and inquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their webchat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting reference 35/66543/21.

Most Read

  1. 1 Caught on camera a hare courser in action – warning these photos may shock  
  2. 2 Inquiry demand into housing ‘disaster’ and ‘fiasco’ under former mayor
  3. 3 Watch as ‘stunt’ riding motorcyclist causes mayhem in the rain
  1. 4 Love Island stars go down a storm at night club launch 
  2. 5 Village pub looks set to become holiday let
  3. 6 Watch as masked hammer-wielding man smashes takeaway windows
  4. 7 'Disturbing' paedophile used TikTok and WhatsApp to prey on young girls
  5. 8 Van stuck under 'Britain's most bashed bridge' at Ely station
  6. 9 Fly tippers strike again - on a massive scale
  7. 10 Cambridgeshire home to government’s emergency supply of fuel tankers  

"Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency."


Cambs Live
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Chatteris News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Woman dies and four remain in hospital following collision at Hobbs Lot Bridge, March, on Friday September 24.

Cambs Live

Woman killed and four hospitalised after crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
March High Street March Broad Street March market

Cambs Live

Mayor wins support for March make-over

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Three teenage boys have been arrested in Doddington in connection with a series of racially aggravated crimes in Cambridge.

Cambs Live | Updated

Boys arrested over racially aggravated crimes banned from Cambridge

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Plans for a 43-home estate on Elm Road in March, Cambridgeshire

Planning

43-home estate may not be ideal location, admits developer

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon