Video

Published: 12:42 PM October 4, 2021

CCTV footage shows a man smashing the windows of Bridge House takeaway and coffee shop in Chatteris on Thursday September 30. - Credit: BRIDGE HOUSE

A masked hammer-wielding man was caught on camera smashing the windows of a Chatteris takeaway and coffee shop.

In the 14-second video, which has been viewed by hundreds of people, he can be seen running up to the front of the building before repeatedly smashing the windows.

The man then runs off towards the town centre.

Posting on their Facebook page, Bridge House - who also uploaded the CCTV footage to TikTok - said it was the third time the takeaway has been attacked.

A police spokesman said: "We have received a report of criminal damage, namely windows being broken, at the Bridge House Coffee Shop in Chatteris.

You may also want to watch:

"The criminal damage is thought to have taken place just after midnight on September 30.

"An investigation has been launched and inquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their webchat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting reference 35/66543/21.

"Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency."



