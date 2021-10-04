Video
Watch as masked hammer-wielding man smashes takeaway windows
- Credit: BRIDGE HOUSE
A masked hammer-wielding man was caught on camera smashing the windows of a Chatteris takeaway and coffee shop.
In the 14-second video, which has been viewed by hundreds of people, he can be seen running up to the front of the building before repeatedly smashing the windows.
The man then runs off towards the town centre.
Posting on their Facebook page, Bridge House - who also uploaded the CCTV footage to TikTok - said it was the third time the takeaway has been attacked.
A police spokesman said: "We have received a report of criminal damage, namely windows being broken, at the Bridge House Coffee Shop in Chatteris.
You may also want to watch:
"The criminal damage is thought to have taken place just after midnight on September 30.
"An investigation has been launched and inquiries are ongoing.
"Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their webchat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting reference 35/66543/21.
Most Read
- 1 Caught on camera a hare courser in action – warning these photos may shock
- 2 Inquiry demand into housing ‘disaster’ and ‘fiasco’ under former mayor
- 3 Watch as ‘stunt’ riding motorcyclist causes mayhem in the rain
- 4 Love Island stars go down a storm at night club launch
- 5 Village pub looks set to become holiday let
- 6 Watch as masked hammer-wielding man smashes takeaway windows
- 7 'Disturbing' paedophile used TikTok and WhatsApp to prey on young girls
- 8 Van stuck under 'Britain's most bashed bridge' at Ely station
- 9 Fly tippers strike again - on a massive scale
- 10 Cambridgeshire home to government’s emergency supply of fuel tankers
"Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency."