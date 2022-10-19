News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Bungling burglar caught on CCTV with stolen goods

Published: 2:32 PM October 19, 2022
John Stanley, 46, of Royston Road, Wendens Ambo.

A prolific burglar has been jailed for nearly three years after being caught on CCTV.  

John Stanley, 46, of of Royston Road, Wendens Ambo, in Essex, was first captured on doorbell footage rattling the front door handle of a property in School Road, Upwell, in December last year. 

He smashed the rear patio doors before leaving the address. 

In April this year he, was captured on CCTV trying to enter a garage in Church Street, Whaddon.  

The property owner awoke to find a lawnmower and pizza oven missing from his shed. 

Stanley was arrested on 21 April in Essex and found in possession of a stolen Mini Cooper. 

Stanley appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on October 12. 

He plead guilty to attempted burglary, non-dwelling burglary and handling stolen goods. 

He was sentenced to two years and ten months in prison. 

Detective Constable Henry Longhurst, who investigated, said: “Stanley is a prolific burglar who has been targeting homes across the county.  

“The county will be a safer place while he is prison for the winter months and beyond.” 

Harry Goodman


