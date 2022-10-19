Bungling burglar caught on CCTV with stolen goods
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
A prolific burglar has been jailed for nearly three years after being caught on CCTV.
John Stanley, 46, of of Royston Road, Wendens Ambo, in Essex, was first captured on doorbell footage rattling the front door handle of a property in School Road, Upwell, in December last year.
He smashed the rear patio doors before leaving the address.
In April this year he, was captured on CCTV trying to enter a garage in Church Street, Whaddon.
The property owner awoke to find a lawnmower and pizza oven missing from his shed.
Stanley was arrested on 21 April in Essex and found in possession of a stolen Mini Cooper.
Stanley appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on October 12.
Most Read
- 1 School awarded fourth ‘outstanding’ in a row by Ofsted
- 2 Doddington fire involving car, caravan and building
- 3 Police officer committed gross misconduct
- 4 Family pay tribute to 'superhero' mother after lorry death crash
- 5 Residents turn graffiti artists, singers, dancers and photographers
- 6 Second half comeback salvages draw for unbeaten March Bears
- 7 Bungling burglar caught on CCTV with stolen goods
- 8 Popular Wisbech nightspot to reopen
- 9 Book covid boosters, eligible groups urged as Cambridgeshire cases rise
- 10 Crunch meeting today as Combined Authority looks at funding bus services
He plead guilty to attempted burglary, non-dwelling burglary and handling stolen goods.
He was sentenced to two years and ten months in prison.
Detective Constable Henry Longhurst, who investigated, said: “Stanley is a prolific burglar who has been targeting homes across the county.
“The county will be a safer place while he is prison for the winter months and beyond.”