News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Jail for 'despicable' burglary on 93-year-old man with dementia

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:47 AM October 18, 2021   
Scott Ellis jailed for almost four years for burgling a 93-year-old man with dementia.

Scott Ellis jailed for almost four years for burgling a 93-year-old man with dementia. - Credit: POLICE

A burglar who targeted a 93-year-old man with dementia has been jailed for almost four years by a judge who branded his actions “despicable”.

Scott Ellis, 35, saw his opportunity on the morning of 11 June last year when he crossed paths with the victim who was walking back to his home in Westwood after going for a walk to nearby shops.

He claimed he saw the elderly man was struggling and offered to walk him back, but after being invited in he eventually began going through the victim’s wallet and kitchen cupboards.

DC Matt Reed, who investigated, said: “It would have been extremely clear to anyone within moments of engaging in conversation that the victim was unwell and Ellis used this to his advantage.

“Due to his severe dementia and the ongoing pandemic, clear signs were displayed on the windows either side of the front door that made it clear the victim was vulnerable and that garden assistance was not needed.

You may also want to watch:

“Despite this, Ellis entered the home knowing full well he was vulnerable and intended on stealing from him.”

Cameras inside the victim’s home alerted his son, who called his father and asked to speak to Ellis, who explained how they had met and claimed he was helping.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Loving, caring family man' dies in hospital weeks after A141 crash
  2. 2 7 of the best pumpkin picking locations in Cambridgeshire
  3. 3 Over 100 modern slavery victims rescued in Cambridgeshire
  1. 4 Work to improve A47 between March and Peterborough begins
  2. 5 Dramatic pictures catch harvester on fire in 4am blaze
  3. 6 Man jailed for historic sexual abuse 'convinced child victims it was normal behaviour'
  4. 7 Envar deny responsibility for county's fly invasion
  5. 8 Paramedics warn of 'tents in car parks' amid mental health crisis
  6. 9 Board says Covid-19 figures are ‘stable’ at City hospital
  7. 10 Butcher Ron to hang up his hat after 64 years

Believing that was the end of it and Ellis was leaving, the son hung up but called again a short while later after the camera notified him of a further activation where Ellis was heard asking the victim for £20 to ‘do his garden’.

He was again told to leave but a third activation happened shortly after where Ellis was seen to be going through the victim’s wallet and kitchen cupboards.

Ellis, of no fixed address, was identified as the offender and later arrested and charged with burglary with intent to steal, which he admitted in court.

On Tuesday October 12, he appeared at Cambridge Crown Court where he was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

Sentencing, Judge Johnathan Seely commended DC Reed for his work on the investigation, including collecting the evidence to be able to show the “true despicable nature of the offending”.

DC Reed added: “Ellis has a significant history of offending, including burglaries, robbery and lots of dishonesty which started when he was a juvenile and has continued since.

“This latest stint in prison should give him plenty of time to reflect on his actions and engage in support he needs to turn his life around.”

Cambs Live
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Girl hit on B1101 in March, Cambridgeshire

Cambs Live

Girl, 6, in lucky escape after 'hit and run' on B1101

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Maddie Durdant-Hollamby of Wimblington

Cambs Live

Parents 'can never forgive' actions for Maddie's murder

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Man dies and another remains in hospital following three-car crash on the A47 near Wittering

Cambs Live

Man dies in three-car A47 crash and another remains in hospital

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Stagecoach East operate across Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Bedfordshire. Picture: Archant/File

Cambs Live

Stagecoach bus routes changing due to lack of staff

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon