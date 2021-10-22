Published: 12:09 PM October 22, 2021 Updated: 12:14 PM October 22, 2021

An early morning call to a suspected burglary in Churchill Road, Wisbech, led police to the discovery of a substantial cannabis factory with 355 plants growing across 11 rooms Picture: CAMBS POLICE - Credit: Archant

A burglar and his accomplice led police to a £170,000 cannabis factory in Wisbech last year following a tip-off from a local resident.

A phone call from a member of the public about a suspected burglary in process led to the arrest of Luigi Di Caprio, 21, and James Law, 22, and the discovery of a cannabis factory of 355 plants spanning 11 rooms.

Police raided the cannabis farm after they caught two burglars stealing plants from it - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Officers were deployed to Churchill Road after the call came in at about 1.40am on August 23.

They arrived to find Di Caprio and Law running from the house with what was believed to be cannabis plants.

After a short foot chase, both men were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Part of the growing set-up hidden in a house in Churchill Road, Wisbech, where police found a cannabis farm - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

You may also want to watch:

Di Caprio, of no fixed address, was charged with burglary including theft of cannabis.

He was also charged with a second burglary, of a home in Kings Delph, Whittlesey, in March last year where jewellery, clothing, tools and an Xbox One were stolen.

He admitted the Whittlesey burglary and was sentenced to six months in prison on May 27 this year, as well as being made to pay more than £700 in fines and costs.

An early morning call to a suspected burglary in Churchill Road, Wisbech, led police to the discovery of a substantial cannabis factory with 355 plants growing across 11 rooms Picture: CAMBS POLICE - Credit: Archant

He initially denied the Wisbech burglary but changed his plea on the first day of trial in June.

Yesterday (Thursday), he appeared at Peterborough Crown Court where he was given a 12-month community order and must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Law, also of no fixed address, was charged with multiple offences and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison in October last year.

Police found hundreds of plants at the address - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

DC Tessa Munro, from the acquisitive crime team, said: “Thanks to information received by a member of the public we were able to catch Di Caprio and Law in the act.

"I would strongly urge people to report any suspicions to us as they are the eyes and ears of our communities when we can’t be everywhere.”

Information on how to best protection your home from burglars can be found on the force website via https://bit.ly/34nHoBH.