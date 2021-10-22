News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Burglars led police to £170,000 cannabis factory

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:09 PM October 22, 2021    Updated: 12:14 PM October 22, 2021
An early morning call to a suspected burglary in Churchill Road, Wisbech, led police to the discovery of a substantial...

An early morning call to a suspected burglary in Churchill Road, Wisbech, led police to the discovery of a substantial cannabis factory with 355 plants growing across 11 rooms Picture: CAMBS POLICE - Credit: Archant

A burglar and his accomplice led police to a £170,000 cannabis factory in Wisbech last year following a tip-off from a local resident.

A phone call from a member of the public about a suspected burglary in process led to the arrest of Luigi Di Caprio, 21, and James Law, 22, and the discovery of a cannabis factory of 355 plants spanning 11 rooms.

Churchill Road Wisbech 3

Police raided the cannabis farm after they caught two burglars stealing plants from it - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Officers were deployed to Churchill Road after the call came in at about 1.40am on August 23.

They arrived to find Di Caprio and Law running from the house with what was believed to be cannabis plants.

After a short foot chase, both men were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Churchill Road Wisbech 2

Part of the growing set-up hidden in a house in Churchill Road, Wisbech, where police found a cannabis farm - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

You may also want to watch:

Di Caprio, of no fixed address, was charged with burglary including theft of cannabis.

He was also charged with a second burglary, of a home in Kings Delph, Whittlesey, in March last year where jewellery, clothing, tools and an Xbox One were stolen.

Most Read

  1. 1 Rowdy passengers force train cancellation
  2. 2 Woman 'cannot afford to lose' over £3,000 through builder
  3. 3 Tributes to retired CEO who 'worked tirelessly' for town
  1. 4 HGV driver courses set up to help meet critical shortages
  2. 5 Woman delighted to finally be a mum after infertility heartache
  3. 6 7 questions that could decide if you truly are from the Fens
  4. 7 Speeding car smashes into two vehicles before driving off
  5. 8 Fire destroys family bungalow in the Fens
  6. 9 Inquest opens into death of labourer, 20, who drowned
  7. 10 Daughters remember artist father who would ‘always be there’

He admitted the Whittlesey burglary and was sentenced to six months in prison on May 27 this year, as well as being made to pay more than £700 in fines and costs.

An early morning call to a suspected burglary in Churchill Road, Wisbech, led police to the discover

An early morning call to a suspected burglary in Churchill Road, Wisbech, led police to the discovery of a substantial cannabis factory with 355 plants growing across 11 rooms Picture: CAMBS POLICE - Credit: Archant

He initially denied the Wisbech burglary but changed his plea on the first day of trial in June.

Yesterday (Thursday), he appeared at Peterborough Crown Court where he was given a 12-month community order and must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Law, also of no fixed address, was charged with multiple offences and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison in October last year.

Churchill Road Wisbech 1

Police found hundreds of plants at the address - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

DC Tessa Munro, from the acquisitive crime team, said: “Thanks to information received by a member of the public we were able to catch Di Caprio and Law in the act.

"I would strongly urge people to report any suspicions to us as they are the eyes and ears of our communities when we can’t be everywhere.”

Information on how to best protection your home from burglars can be found on the force website via https://bit.ly/34nHoBH.

Cambs Live
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police outside house on Springfield Avenue, March

Cambs Live | Video

Man found dead in March

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Dennis George, of Gorefield, died in hospital following a crash on the A141 at March on September 24.

Cambs Live

'Loving, caring family man' dies in hospital weeks after A141 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Driver reported after hit and run in Chatteris

Cambs Live

Driver leaves girl 'very shaken' after ploughing into car

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Aaron Driver of Wimblington

People

Brother pays tribute to 'strongest character I've ever known'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon