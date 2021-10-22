Burglars led police to £170,000 cannabis factory
- Credit: Archant
A burglar and his accomplice led police to a £170,000 cannabis factory in Wisbech last year following a tip-off from a local resident.
A phone call from a member of the public about a suspected burglary in process led to the arrest of Luigi Di Caprio, 21, and James Law, 22, and the discovery of a cannabis factory of 355 plants spanning 11 rooms.
Officers were deployed to Churchill Road after the call came in at about 1.40am on August 23.
They arrived to find Di Caprio and Law running from the house with what was believed to be cannabis plants.
After a short foot chase, both men were arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Di Caprio, of no fixed address, was charged with burglary including theft of cannabis.
He was also charged with a second burglary, of a home in Kings Delph, Whittlesey, in March last year where jewellery, clothing, tools and an Xbox One were stolen.
He admitted the Whittlesey burglary and was sentenced to six months in prison on May 27 this year, as well as being made to pay more than £700 in fines and costs.
He initially denied the Wisbech burglary but changed his plea on the first day of trial in June.
Yesterday (Thursday), he appeared at Peterborough Crown Court where he was given a 12-month community order and must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Law, also of no fixed address, was charged with multiple offences and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison in October last year.
DC Tessa Munro, from the acquisitive crime team, said: “Thanks to information received by a member of the public we were able to catch Di Caprio and Law in the act.
"I would strongly urge people to report any suspicions to us as they are the eyes and ears of our communities when we can’t be everywhere.”
Information on how to best protection your home from burglars can be found on the force website via https://bit.ly/34nHoBH.