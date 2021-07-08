News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Police dog Bruce sniffs out suspected drug dealers  

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 4:06 PM July 8, 2021   
Police dog Bruce lent a helping paw as arrests were made in Cambourne for suspected drug dealing

Police dog Bruce lent a helping paw as arrests were made in Cambourne for suspected drug dealing - Credit: Cambs Police

Two suspected drug dealers are in custody after a police raid in Cambridgeshire today.  

Both were after police carried out two warrants in Cambourne. 

Police dog Bruce lent a helping paw as arrests were made in Cambourne for suspected drug dealing

Police dog Bruce lent a helping paw as arrests were made in Cambourne for suspected drug dealing - Credit: Cambs Police

Police said the warrants were authorised “following information from members of the public around drug dealing”. 

With the help of Police Dog Bruce, the team seized mobile phones, cash and class A drugs. 

Police dog Bruce lent a helping paw as arrests were made in Cambourne for suspected drug dealing

Police dog Bruce lent a helping paw as arrests were made in Cambourne for suspected drug dealing - Credit: Cambs Police

A 30-year-old man from Cambourne was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. 

You may also want to watch:

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.  

They remain in custody at Parkside Police Station. 

Police dog Bruce lent a helping paw as arrests were made in Cambourne for suspected drug dealing

Police dog Bruce lent a helping paw as arrests were made in Cambourne for suspected drug dealing - Credit: Cambs Police

Most Read

  1. 1 Girl, 15, in late night stand-off with train on rural line
  2. 2 Caught on camera: Plant thieves strike for a second time
  3. 3 £100 becomes the new deposit fee for Pay at Pump machines
  1. 4 Watch the moment thugs ‘ruin’ village carnival scarecrow display
  2. 5 Watch the moment car smashes into home before driver flees scene
  3. 6 Emotional farewell as church leaders retire for a third time
  4. 7 Play2Day plan mini golf course
  5. 8 Car torched in early morning arson attack
  6. 9 Drink driver three times over the limit at 5.40am
  7. 10 MPs to debate government’s failure to act on pelvic mesh inquiry findings

Yesterday the team carried out a separate warrant in Impington and seized class B drugs but no arrests were made. 

PC Chris Smits, leading the warrants, said: “We use information submitted by members of the public as well as our own intelligence to carry out drugs warrants. 

Police dog Bruce lent a helping paw as arrests were made in Cambourne for suspected drug dealing

Police dog Bruce lent a helping paw as arrests were made in Cambourne for suspected drug dealing - Credit: Cambs Police

“The public are often our eyes and ears and it’s vital they continue to report information to us.” 

 
 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambourne News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Men ram police car at Curf Farm Business Park near Chatteris

Transit and Ford Focus ram police car after burglary

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Sam Bradford

Cambridgeshire

Tributes to Cambs foster carer, 36, who died suddenly

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite during his visit to the Armed Policing Museum in Chatt

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Live ammunition found at home of Jason Ablewhite

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Chatteris Museum will move from town council chambers into a former bank in the town centre

Fenland District Council

Council to use £771,000 grant to buy a bank and turn it into a museum 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon