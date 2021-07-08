Published: 4:06 PM July 8, 2021

Police dog Bruce lent a helping paw as arrests were made in Cambourne for suspected drug dealing - Credit: Cambs Police

Two suspected drug dealers are in custody after a police raid in Cambridgeshire today.

Both were after police carried out two warrants in Cambourne.

Police said the warrants were authorised “following information from members of the public around drug dealing”.

With the help of Police Dog Bruce, the team seized mobile phones, cash and class A drugs.

A 30-year-old man from Cambourne was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

They remain in custody at Parkside Police Station.

Yesterday the team carried out a separate warrant in Impington and seized class B drugs but no arrests were made.

PC Chris Smits, leading the warrants, said: “We use information submitted by members of the public as well as our own intelligence to carry out drugs warrants.

“The public are often our eyes and ears and it’s vital they continue to report information to us.”



