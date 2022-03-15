Arrests after men caught with drugs, weapons and £10k in cash
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Two men were arrested after police discovered Class A and B drugs, machetes, a knuckle duster, an air rifle and more than £10,000 during a raid in Cambridgeshire.
The weapons, cash and drugs were discovered by officers during an operation that aims to tackle organised drug crime in Cambridge.
Three houses and two cars were searched during the operation - in Wellington Street and Teversham Drift in Cambridge, and Walnut Tree Way in Impington.
A 32-year-old and a 49-year-old, both from the area, were arrested by Cambridgeshire Constabulary.
The former was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and the latter on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.
Both remain in custody at Parkside Police Station.
Police constable Patrick Hopper, from Cambridgeshire Constabulary's neighbourhood support team, said: "Drugs and organised crime groups have no place in our county.
"They target vulnerable people and bring crime to our communities and we’ll continue to disrupt them and put those responsible before the court.”