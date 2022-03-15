News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Arrests after men caught with drugs, weapons and £10k in cash

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 9:45 AM March 15, 2022
Police officers break into a Cambridge residence.

Three houses and two cars were searched during the operation. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Two men were arrested after police discovered Class A and B drugs, machetes, a knuckle duster, an air rifle and more than £10,000 during a raid in Cambridgeshire.

The weapons, cash and drugs were discovered by officers during an operation that aims to tackle organised drug crime in Cambridge.

Three houses and two cars were searched during the operation - in Wellington Street and Teversham Drift in Cambridge, and Walnut Tree Way in Impington. 

Two machetes wrapped in a protective covering.

Machetes, a knuckle duster and an air rifle were discovered by officers. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A 32-year-old and a 49-year-old, both from the area, were arrested by Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

The former was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and the latter on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Both remain in custody at Parkside Police Station. 

Police constable Patrick Hopper, from Cambridgeshire Constabulary's neighbourhood support team, said: "Drugs and organised crime groups have no place in our county.

Most Read

  1. 1 Family jewellers to close after almost 100 years in March town centre
  2. 2 Man jailed for 10 years over 'terrifying' burglary at Fenland farm
  3. 3 Man, 54, charged with child sex offences after online sting
  1. 4 Residents block roads with tree stumps over 'nightmare' school traffic
  2. 5 Wisbech cyclist caught with 33 bags of cannabis and £500 in cash
  3. 6 Jail for drunk driver more than four times over the legal limit
  4. 7 Thief who tried to send explicit pictures to girl, 14, is jailed
  5. 8 Car stolen from ‘kind and gentle’ Hermes driver found burnt-out
  6. 9 Taxi company which ‘put public at risk’ fined after operating illegally
  7. 10 Neglected geese and goat rescued in Cambridgeshire

"They target vulnerable people and bring crime to our communities and we’ll continue to disrupt them and put those responsible before the court.”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridge News

Don't Miss

Soham murderer Ian Huntley

Ian Huntley: Who is the Soham murderer and where is he now?

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A new B&M store is set to open this month on Newtown Road in Ramsey.

Retail

New B&M superstore to replace town’s closed down Poundstretcher

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A Sunday Roast piled in the centre of a white plate.

Food and Drink

9 of the best places to get a Sunday Roast in Cambridgeshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Meet Cambridgeshire's first all-female firefighter crew

International Women's Day

First all-women crew of firefighters on duty in Cambridgeshire

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon