Whopper of sentence as shoplifter banned from McDonald’s  

John Elworthy

Published: 4:42 PM November 17, 2021
Samuel Green, 25, of Caledon Way, Cambridge, sentenced today.

Samuel Green, 25, of Caledon Way, Cambridge, sentenced today. - Credit: Cambs Cops

A Cambridge shoplifter has been banned from Marks and Spencer, John Lewis and all McDonalds within a specified area.  

The order was part of a sentence given to Samuel Green, 25, of Caledon Way, Cambridge. 

He was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court  today (Wednesday). 

The CBO prevents him from entering any Marks and Spencer, John Lewis or McDonalds stores within the boundaries of the M11, A14 and A11. 

Green is also prevented from being on or within the boundaries of Queens Road, Chesterton Road, Gonville Place and Fen Causeway. 

He must not act in an anti-social or disorderly manner that is likely to cause a disruption, harassment, alarm or distress to anyone within Cambridge city. 

Green pleaded guilty to two counts of theft after he stole a sandwich and a leopard skin print fur coat from a shop in Sidney Street on 10 November and also to using threatening/abusive/insulting words or behaviour following an incident at a shop in Market Hill on 5 November. 

He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison. 

PC Alice Bennett, from the Cambridge city neighbourhood team, said: “Green is a prolific thief with a number of thefts against his name. 

“As well as causing a financial loss to businesses, his behaviour towards shop workers is often abusive and unacceptable. We hope this order will provide some respite to businesses and any breaches will be dealt with robustly in partnership with businesses in the city.” 


