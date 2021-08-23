Published: 10:03 AM August 23, 2021

Cambridgeshire Police made 639 child arrests in 2020 compared to 636 the year before and 3,440 in 2010.

New figures show that arrests of children by Cambridgeshire Police have been reduced by 81 per cent over the last decade.

Data provided by police show that arrests of children aged 17 and under were reduced by 13 per cent last year – from 72,475 in 2019 to 63,272 in 2020.

This continues a positive trend seen throughout the decade since 2010, when 245,763 arrests were recorded.

Cambridgeshire Police made 639 child arrests in 2020 compared to 636 the year before and 3,440 in 2010.

Child arrest figures for Cambridgeshire Police in 2010 were 3,440, 2017: 821, 2018: 715, 2019: 636, and 2020: 639.

Since 2010, the Howard League worked with police forces to reduce child arrests.

Chief Executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, Frances Crook, said: “Cambridgeshire Police has made giant strides, diverting resources to tackling serious crime instead of arresting children unnecessarily.

“This approach will help make our communities safer.”