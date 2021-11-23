News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Gallery

56 weapons including swords and knuckle dusters handed into police during amnesty

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 2:25 PM November 23, 2021
More than 50 weapons including swords, knuckle dusters and batons handed into Cambridgeshire police as part of an amnesty.

More than 50 weapons including swords, knuckle dusters and batons handed into Cambridgeshire police as part of an amnesty. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

More than 50 weapons including swords, knuckle dusters and batons were handed in to Cambridgeshire police as part of a week-long amnesty.

It comes as figures showed that possession of an article with a blade or point offences decreased by 17 per cent in Cambridgeshire in 2020/21 compared to figures for the previous financial year.

More than 50 weapons including swords, knuckle dusters and batons handed into Cambridgeshire police as part of an amnesty.

More than 50 weapons including swords, knuckle dusters and batons handed into Cambridgeshire police as part of an amnesty. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

The amnesty allowed people to hand in knives and recently banned weapons to police without fear of prosecution. The 56 items handed in included 34 knives and 14 swords.  

In July this year, the Offensive Weapons Act was updated, making items such as knuckledusters, telescopic truncheons, curved swords and zombie knives illegal to own even if kept on private property.

Previously, weapons such as these were only illegal when carried in public.

PCSOs in Wisbech visited Gorefield and St Peter’s primary schools to speak with students about the dangers of knives.

As part of their ongoing work to tackle knife crime across Cambridgeshire, PCSOs in Wisbech were invited into Gorefield and St Peter’s primary schools to speak with students about the dangers of knives. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

The amnesty formed part of the national ‘Operation Sceptre’ week of action.

A range of policing activities took place during the week, including a heightened police presence in ‘hotspot’ areas, targeting people who are believed to carry weapons, engagement with schools and working with retailers who sell knives, as well as completing test purchases.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences
  2. 2 Police increase patrols after reports of ‘antisocial behaviour’
  3. 3 Two Fenland schools revealed as hardest to get into  
  1. 4 Take a look inside this £350,000 converted pump house in the Fens
  2. 5 Pair due in court for string of recycling thefts in the Fens
  3. 6 Burglar wakes and violently attacks victim to steal her phone
  4. 7 Chief medical officer says hospital under enormous stress with COVID numbers up and still rising
  5. 8 Hospital calls on volunteers to take up winter role
  6. 9 Rescued puppies found trapped in shipping container find new homes
  7. 10 Petrol station offers £50 reward after £80 fuel theft

The week-long initiative, which was supported by officers, specials and police cadets, was part of ‘Operation Guardian’ – the constabulary’s ongoing strategy to combat knife crime in the county.

More than 50 weapons, including this sword, were handed into Cambridgeshire police as part of a week-long amnesty.

More than 50 weapons, including this sword, were handed into Cambridgeshire police as part of a week-long amnesty. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Where knives are concerned, it is illegal to: 

- sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old.

- carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it’s a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less, eg a Swiss Army knife

- carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

- use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife)

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.

More than 50 weapons including swords, knuckle dusters and batons handed into Cambridgeshire police as part of an amnesty.

More than 50 weapons including swords, knuckle dusters and batons were handed into Cambridgeshire police as part of a week-long amnesty. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Inspector Matt Snow said: “I’d like to thank everyone who handed in weapons to us last week.

"By doing so you have helped to make our communities safer.

“We wanted to give people an opportunity to hand in weapons that have now been made illegal to own.

More than 50 weapons including swords, knuckle dusters and batons handed into Cambridgeshire police as part of an amnesty.

More than 50 weapons including swords, knuckle dusters and batons handed into Cambridgeshire police as part of an amnesty. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

"I’m pleased people have taken that opportunity and that these items will now be disposed of safely.

“This week of action was all part of our ongoing efforts to tackle crime involving weapons in the county as we aim to make Cambridgeshire an even safer place.”

Visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website for more information on the Offensive Weapons Act and to access a list of the banned items. 

PCSOs in Wisbech were invited into Cambridgeshire primary schools to speak with students about the dangers of knives.

PCSOs in Wisbech were invited into Cambridgeshire primary schools to speak with students about the dangers of knives. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE



Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Rudolph's black Audi RS3 was stolen from outside his home in Norwood Road, March around 4pm yesterday

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Stolen Audi RS3 worth £35,000 found after 'guy parked next to it'

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
The Thursford Christmas Spectacular truly lives up to its name. The cast are pictured performing 'Be My Guest'

Christmas | Gallery

Thursford Christmas Spectacular truly lives up to its name

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Cannabis found in March, Cambs

Cambs Live

Boy arrested as police seize cannabis in town

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Will Young has joined protesters and handcuffed himself to the gates at Camp Beagle near RAF Wyton.

Popstar Will Young handcuffs himself to gates of 'Camp Beagle'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon