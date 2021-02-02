More than 200 Covid breaches reported to police over weekend
More than 200 calls were made to Cambridgeshire Constabulary over the weekend relating to members of the public flouting Covid-19 restrictions.
A total of 205 Covid breach-related calls were made between midnight on Saturday (January 30) and 11.59pm on Monday (February 1).
Of those calls, 27 were made in the Fenland area, 20 were in east Cambridgeshire, 23 in south Cambridgeshire and 26 in Cambridge city area.
A staggering 73 reports were made in Peterborough, more than south and east Cambridgeshire combined – a further 36 were made in Huntingdonshire.
“This is really disappointing to see,” said a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police.
“We know the vast majority of people are doing the right thing and making difficult sacrifices to help protect the NHS and our loved ones from this deadly virus.
“It’s just a small percentage of people who are letting the side down.
“As ever, thank you so much to the fantastic people who are following the rules – please keep up the great work!
“Our Covid patrols will continue across Cambridgeshire and in hotspot areas and we’ll take action against those who repeatedly flout the rules.”