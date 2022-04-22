Cambridgeshire Police dog finds guns used to shoot car

Leo, the Cambridgeshire Police dog, helped find guns that were used to shoot at a vehicle in Luton. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Leo, the Cambridgeshire Police dog, helped find guns which were used to shoot at a car in Luton, Bedfordshire, this week.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Cambs Police dog Leo has been busy this week after successfully helping officers in Luton locate firearms after shots had been fired at a vehicle".

Cambs Police dog Leo has been busy this week after successfully helping officers in Luton locate firearms after shots had been fired at a vehicle. @BCHPoliceDogs #SaferCambs #PDLeo #BCHpolicedogs pic.twitter.com/M2qkwQfDu3 — Cambs Police 💙 (@CambsCops) April 21, 2022

Bedfordshire Police had been looking for the firearms after a vehicle had been targeted by four men on pushbikes on Tuesday (April 19).

The men had been wearing black hoodies and face coverings.

The vehicle had collided with another, unrelated, car and nobody had been injured in the attack.

Detective sergeant Wil Taylor, of Bedfordshire Police’s Boson guns and gangs team, said at the time: "We are appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to come forward as this will help us with our investigation.

“We are currently carrying out several lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances around this incident and we want to reassure the community that we are doing all we can to investigate and find those responsible.

"Gun crime has no place on the streets of our county and will not be tolerated. These types of incidents are extremely rare, but we take them incredibly seriously when they do happen.

"Anyone willing to use lethal weapons so recklessly should not be on the streets posing a risk to people.

"Me and my team will be moving heaven and earth to catch those who did this. If you have any information, please get in touch with us or talk to Crimestoppers, if you would rather not speak to the police."

Now, the guns have been successfully located, with the help of Leo.