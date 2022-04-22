Cambridgeshire Police dog finds guns used to shoot car
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
Leo, the Cambridgeshire Police dog, helped find guns which were used to shoot at a car in Luton, Bedfordshire, this week.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Cambs Police dog Leo has been busy this week after successfully helping officers in Luton locate firearms after shots had been fired at a vehicle".
Bedfordshire Police had been looking for the firearms after a vehicle had been targeted by four men on pushbikes on Tuesday (April 19).
The men had been wearing black hoodies and face coverings.
The vehicle had collided with another, unrelated, car and nobody had been injured in the attack.
Detective sergeant Wil Taylor, of Bedfordshire Police’s Boson guns and gangs team, said at the time: "We are appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to come forward as this will help us with our investigation.
“We are currently carrying out several lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances around this incident and we want to reassure the community that we are doing all we can to investigate and find those responsible.
Most Read
- 1 James Watson, 41, found guilty of murdering Rikki Neave in 1994
- 2 Police close road as firefighters tackle building blaze near A605
- 3 203 homes approval unlocks Aldi deal for Whittlesey
- 4 Man in his 20s arrested after cannabis products found in Whittlesey store
- 5 6-2 council vote decides fate of new incinerator for Whittlesey
- 6 New pub plans to open fish and chip, Chinese and pizza takeaways
- 7 Ruth Neave thanks jury after man found guilty of Rikki’s murder
- 8 ‘Life threatening threats, extortion’ as travellers wreak havoc
- 9 RSPCA find dying cat left for dead abandoned in cardboard box
- 10 Inside the café offering afternoon tea with board games for less than £10
"Gun crime has no place on the streets of our county and will not be tolerated. These types of incidents are extremely rare, but we take them incredibly seriously when they do happen.
"Anyone willing to use lethal weapons so recklessly should not be on the streets posing a risk to people.
"Me and my team will be moving heaven and earth to catch those who did this. If you have any information, please get in touch with us or talk to Crimestoppers, if you would rather not speak to the police."
Now, the guns have been successfully located, with the help of Leo.