Quad bike seized as teens ignored 'stern' police warning
- Credit: POLICE
An untaxed, uninsured quad bike was seized from a group of teenagers in Wimblington who were spotted riding it despite police "sternly" warning them not to.
Whilst on patrol in Doddington, officers from the village's neighbourhood policing team saw the group of youths pushing a small quad bike through the village.
The group were spoken to and advised on where and when they can use the quad and told sternly not to switch it on or ride it on the roads or out in public.
They were told to continue to push it home, which they promised officers they would do.
However, a little while later, police spotted them riding it along Blue Lane in Wimblington.
You may also want to watch:
The quad bike was then seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act and the group were educated around the dangers of riding an untaxed, uninsured vehicle".
To report concerns about anti-social behaviour, visit https://bit.ly/3eqtS5U.
Most Read
- 1 Special sacked for 94mph drive, use of term 'pikey rodders' and snooping into police computers
- 2 Ex-horse riding champion shares words of wisdom ahead of Paralympics
- 3 March Town sack boss Arran Duke
- 4 Maintenance man unable to work after £500 tools theft
- 5 ‘I never expected to be dealing with 8 to 10 people dying in a shift’
- 6 Demolition signals start of multi-million pound rail station upgrade
- 7 ‘You must not want a job not to have one’ says Job Centre boss
- 8 Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table
- 9 Eight of the best afternoon teas in Cambridgeshire
- 10 Hospital visiting restrictions back in place after rise in Covid cases