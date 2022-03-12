News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Taxi company which ‘put public at risk’ fined after operating illegally

Harry Rutter

Published: 1:03 PM March 12, 2022
Updated: 1:07 PM March 12, 2022
File photo dated 05/02/2009 of a London Taxi as the UK capital's cabs came comfortably top in a poll

Associated Taxis Ltd of Station Road, Peterborough were fined for operating without a licence. - Credit: PA

A Cambridgeshire-based taxi company which “ignored warnings” has been fined for operating illegally with an expired private hire license.  

Associated Taxis Ltd continued to accept bookings after being instructed to cease operating by Peterborough City Council in April 2021.  

A company representative entered a guilty plea on behalf of the company to one offence of using vehicles as private hire vehicles without an appropriate licence at Huntingdon Magistrate’s Court. 

The council took the decision to prosecute following an investigation undertaken by the licensing team in 2021.    

They were able to gather evidence including CCTV footage and witness testimony that demonstrated Associated Taxis Ltd were continuing to use vehicles as private hire vehicles after their licence had expired.    

As part of the investigation, a council officer was able to book and take a journey in a vehicle operated by Associated Taxis Ltd in June 2021.   

Cllr Steve Allen, deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, culture and communities for Peterborough City Council said: “Associated Taxis Ltd ignored warnings from the licensing team and continued to operate without a licence; therefore putting the public at risk.   

“This case should serve as a reminder that the council will not hesitate to take swift and robust action against any private hire operator intent on flouting the law.”   

Associated Taxis Ltd was fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 as well as the council’s costs. 

Huntingdon Magistrates' Court
Peterborough News

Gallery

Logo Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon