Cambs trucker ‘fell asleep’ at the wheel before lorry overturned on A27
- Credit: PA
A trucker from Cambridgeshire who “fell asleep” at the wheel causing his lorry to overturn, spilling thousands of Amazon parcels on to the carriageway, has been jailed for four months.
A section of the A27 between Emsworth and Chichester, West Sussex, was closed for 12 hours in both directions after emergency services responded to the crash on October 9 2020.
Driver Stanislaw Polak, of Jupiter Avenue, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, was treated at the scene and told paramedics: “Asleep just for a second.”
The 63-year-old pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Lewes Crown Court and was jailed for four months and disqualified from driving for 19 months.
He must also completed an extended re-test to regain his driving licence.
Pc Steve Lambeth, of Sussex Police, said: “There was a suggestion the collision may have occurred after the driver fell asleep at the wheel.
“He later denied this, and claimed there was a defect with the vehicle that distracted him.
“I would urge all motorists to ensure they have had adequate rest before getting behind the wheel.
“Take a break if you feel tired. If you are a professional driver, do not exceed the number of legal driver hours, and make sure your vehicle is roadworthy before you set off on your journey.”
A gold Renault Scenic was unable to avoid colliding with the lorry and the driver was taken to hospital but she was not seriously injured, according to police.