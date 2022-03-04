News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs trucker ‘fell asleep’ at the wheel before lorry overturned on A27

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:18 PM March 4, 2022
The overturned lorry on a section of the A27 between Emsworth and Chichester, West Sussex. - Credit: PA

A trucker from Cambridgeshire who “fell asleep” at the wheel causing his lorry to overturn, spilling thousands of Amazon parcels on to the carriageway, has been jailed for four months. 

A section of the A27 between Emsworth and Chichester, West Sussex, was closed for 12 hours in both directions after emergency services responded to the crash on October 9 2020. 

Driver Stanislaw Polak, of Jupiter Avenue, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, was treated at the scene and told paramedics: “Asleep just for a second.” 

The road was closed for 12 hours in both directions after emergency services responded to the crash on October 9 2020. - Credit: PA

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Lewes Crown Court and was jailed for four months and disqualified from driving for 19 months. 

He must also completed an extended re-test to regain his driving licence. 

Pc Steve Lambeth, of Sussex Police, said: “There was a suggestion the collision may have occurred after the driver fell asleep at the wheel. 

Emergency services responded to the crash on October 9 2020. - Credit: PA

“He later denied this, and claimed there was a defect with the vehicle that distracted him. 

“I would urge all motorists to ensure they have had adequate rest before getting behind the wheel. 

“Take a break if you feel tired. If you are a professional driver, do not exceed the number of legal driver hours, and make sure your vehicle is roadworthy before you set off on your journey.” 

A gold Renault Scenic was unable to avoid colliding with the lorry and the driver was taken to hospital but she was not seriously injured, according to police. 

