BMW seized and driver reported for six offences
- Credit: Cambs Police
A BMW was seized after police discovered the driver not only had no insurance and was driving on a provisional licence but also had a child unrestrained on the back seat.
But the offences didn’t stop there, the county’s road policing unit reported.
The car had defective tyres and no vehicle excise duty.
And to cap it off, said the Beds, Herts and Cambs Road Policing Unit in a post to Twitter, “the vehicle has been involved in a few making off without payment for fuel incidents”.
Police said the vehicle was stopped on the A1307 at Alconbury.
You may also want to watch:
A recovery lorry was ordered by police “the BMW seized and driver reported for all offences”.
On the Cambridgeshire Police twitter feed, they described it as “a bit of road policing bingo” listing the offences thus:
Most Read
- 1 Transit and Ford Focus ram police car after burglary
- 2 MP wants to keep rail bridge off list of UK's ‘most bashed’
- 3 Motor cyclist injured after slipping on oil spill
- 4 'Radical overhaul' promised for council owned property company
- 5 Fines are back if you skip school for term time family holidays
- 6 Man and teen had met before churchyard rape, say police
- 7 Live ammunition found at home of former police and crime commissioner
- 8 Man jailed for harassment and assault of his step father
- 9 £100 becomes the new deposit fee for Pay at Pump machines
- 10 ‘Worst ever racing day’ - Over 9,000 racing pigeons disappear mid-race
No insurance ❌
Provisional licence ❌
No tax❌
Defective tyres ❌
Child unrestrained ❌
Vehicle involved in making off without payment for fuel ❌
Cambs Police tweeted “vehicle seized, driver reported, many shakes of the head #SaferCambs “