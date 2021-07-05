News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
BMW seized and driver reported for six offences

John Elworthy

Published: 3:51 PM July 5, 2021    Updated: 4:01 PM July 5, 2021
Police threw the book at the driver of this BMW stopped in Cambridgeshire today

A BMW was seized after police discovered the driver not only had no insurance and was driving on a provisional licence but also had a child unrestrained on the back seat. 

But the offences didn’t stop there, the county’s road policing unit reported.  

The car had defective tyres and no vehicle excise duty. 

And to cap it off, said the Beds, Herts and Cambs Road Policing Unit in a post to Twitter, “the vehicle has been involved in a few making off without payment for fuel incidents”. 

 Police said the vehicle was stopped on the A1307 at Alconbury.  

A recovery lorry was ordered by police “the BMW seized and driver reported for all offences”. 

On the Cambridgeshire Police twitter feed, they described it as “a bit of road policing bingo” listing the offences thus: 

No insurance ❌ 
Provisional licence ❌ 
No tax❌ 
Defective tyres ❌ 
Child unrestrained ❌ 
Vehicle involved in making off without payment for fuel ❌ 

Cambs Police tweeted “vehicle seized, driver reported, many shakes of the head #SaferCambs “ 


Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Alconbury Weald News

