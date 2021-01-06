Published: 4:44 PM January 6, 2021 Updated: 4:45 PM January 6, 2021

Police in Cambridgeshire are urging home workers to “make it hard for burglars” to break in. - Credit: Policing Fenland

Police officers across the county are urging those working from home during lockdown to “make it hard for burglars” to break in.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary are telling home owners to be wary of thieves and have released guidance on how best to protect your home.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We know a lot of you are working from home but please don’t get complacent with your security.

“Whether you’re nipping to the shop, out to exercise or to bed, ensure your windows and doors are locked. It’s easy to make it hard for burglars.

“A secure home will reduce the chance of you getting burgled. But, if you get home and notice signs of a break-in, you can report a burglary to us online or by calling 101.

“If you believe the intruder is still inside your home, you should call 999.”

Locks

lock doors, windows, side gates and outbuildings every time you leave your house, even if you’re just out in the garden

secure bikes by locking them to an immovable object inside a locked shed or garage

store high value items, such as jewellery and passports, in a properly secured safe or bank vault.

Hide items from view

keep all keys out of sight and away from letterboxes

keep ladders and tools stored away

remove valuables from view of ground floor windows

at Christmas, don’t leave presents that can be seen through windows

don’t advertise expensive electrical item purchases by leaving the packaging out by your bins. Put the packaging out on your bin collection day.

Install home security

install a visible burglar alarm

have good outdoor lighting or motion sensor security lights

install a driveway alarm, which acts as a deterrent to protect your home perimeter

plant spiky plants in vulnerable areas.

For more advice, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Burglary/Burglary-prevention-advice