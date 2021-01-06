Police urge home workers to ‘make it hard for burglars’
- Credit: Policing Fenland
Police officers across the county are urging those working from home during lockdown to “make it hard for burglars” to break in.
Cambridgeshire Constabulary are telling home owners to be wary of thieves and have released guidance on how best to protect your home.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We know a lot of you are working from home but please don’t get complacent with your security.
“Whether you’re nipping to the shop, out to exercise or to bed, ensure your windows and doors are locked. It’s easy to make it hard for burglars.
“A secure home will reduce the chance of you getting burgled. But, if you get home and notice signs of a break-in, you can report a burglary to us online or by calling 101.
“If you believe the intruder is still inside your home, you should call 999.”
Locks
- lock doors, windows, side gates and outbuildings every time you leave your house, even if you’re just out in the garden
- secure bikes by locking them to an immovable object inside a locked shed or garage
- store high value items, such as jewellery and passports, in a properly secured safe or bank vault.
Hide items from view
- keep all keys out of sight and away from letterboxes
- keep ladders and tools stored away
- remove valuables from view of ground floor windows
- at Christmas, don’t leave presents that can be seen through windows
- don’t advertise expensive electrical item purchases by leaving the packaging out by your bins. Put the packaging out on your bin collection day.
Install home security
- install a visible burglar alarm
- have good outdoor lighting or motion sensor security lights
- install a driveway alarm, which acts as a deterrent to protect your home perimeter
- plant spiky plants in vulnerable areas.
For more advice, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Burglary/Burglary-prevention-advice