Man almost tricked out of £25,000 in fake Amazon Prime swindle
- Credit: PA
Cruel fraudsters posing as representatives from Amazon Prime attempted to trick a Cambridgeshire man out of £25,000.
The south Cambs victim received a cold call from the scammers who tried to convince him that he needed to hand over £30,000 immediately.
Despite not having an Amazon Prime subscription, the caller wanted to ensure the victim was happy to be debited again for ‘his Prime subscription’.
The caller told him the money had already been taken from the account
In order for him to get it back he would have to download a programme that would allow the scammer to remotely control his computer.
The scammer convinced the victim that they had accidentally credited him with £30,000 instead of the £79, and if he didn’t pay it back, he would be in a lot of trouble.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Thankfully the victim got suspicious and ended the call.
“A phone call to his bank revealed someone had attempted to take £25,000 but it didn’t go through
“The victim called police and one of our officers visited his home to ensure the programme had been removed from his computer and offer some scam prevention advice.”
For more information and advice about scams, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Courier-fraud