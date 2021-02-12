News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Man almost tricked out of £25,000 in fake Amazon Prime swindle

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 10:50 AM February 12, 2021   
Scammers pretending to be from Amazon attempted to steal £25,000 from a man in south Cambridgeshire.

Scammers pretending to be from Amazon attempted to steal £25,000 from a man in south Cambridgeshire. - Credit: PA

Cruel fraudsters posing as representatives from Amazon Prime attempted to trick a Cambridgeshire man out of £25,000.  

The south Cambs victim received a cold call from the scammers who tried to convince him that he needed to hand over £30,000 immediately.  

Despite not having an Amazon Prime subscription, the caller wanted to ensure the victim was happy to be debited again for ‘his Prime subscription’. 

The caller told him the money had already been taken from the account  

In order for him to get it back he would have to download a programme that would allow the scammer to remotely control his computer. 

You may also want to watch:

The scammer convinced the victim that they had accidentally credited him with £30,000 instead of the £79, and if he didn’t pay it back, he would be in a lot of trouble. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Thankfully the victim got suspicious and ended the call.  

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘So disrespectful and lazy’: Cream sofa found dumped in ditch
  2. 2 Council in negotiations to build a new ditch in March
  3. 3 ‘Beast from the East’ amphibious vehicle drives through Welney Wash
  1. 4 Chairman 'stunned' as town reaches national stage for first time
  2. 5 Tories fend off opposition as council budget approved
  3. 6 Jordan Gill on 'my hardest fight yet' in bid to become world champion
  4. 7 'I didn't have to take breath' - woman backs organ donation plea thanks to late mum
  5. 8 Truck found abandoned in French vineyard to go under the hammer
  6. 9 'Hate crime' probe by police in Cambridge
  7. 10 Teenager, 14, did not 'intend to end his life', inquest hears

“A phone call to his bank revealed someone had attempted to take £25,000 but it didn’t go through  

“The victim called police and one of our officers visited his home to ensure the programme had been removed from his computer and offer some scam prevention advice.” 

For more information and advice about scams, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Courier-fraud  

Crime
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Simon Crowson, of 50 BackPacks, has been helping a Wisbech couple living in a tent

Homelessness | Video

Homeless couple struggle to get housing – because they own a pet rat

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Anne Hay welcomed a new service between March, Wimblington, Chatteris and Warboys into St Ives

Feeling cut off? Get on board new Stagecoach service

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
One of many parts of Cambridgeshire affected by flooding over Christmas and January. 

Cambridgeshire County Council | Special Report

Cambridgeshire County Council pledges action after third wettest spell...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The two-year £14.6million expansion at Cromwell Community College in Chatteris “nears completion”. 

Education News

School's £14million two-year expansion ‘nears completion’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon