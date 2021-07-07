Girl, 15, in late night stand-off with train on rural line
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A chilling image of a 15-year-old girl in a stand-off with a train on a busy rail line in Cambridgeshire has been released by police.
The image – caught on a drone camera used to locate her – shows the girl only yards from the train that was forced to stop further down the line near Manea.
Cambridgeshire police’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) used the drone to help British Transport Police to locate the girl who trespassed onto the railway on Monday, July 5.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “A 15-year-old girl from Manea was arrested on suspicion of assault and trespass on a railway in Wisbech Road, Manea at just before 10pm.
“She was taken to King's Lynn custody and has been released under investigation.”
RCAT also used a drone to locate a car thought to be involved in several burglaries in the Chatteris area; it had been dumped near Jack’s supermarket.
The rural action team has used drones since early last year for various tasks.
