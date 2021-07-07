News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Girl, 15, in late night stand-off with train on rural line

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 1:34 PM July 7, 2021   
Girl found on Fenland railway track by police drone

A girl was found in the line of an oncoming train in Manea thanks to a drone from Cambridgeshire police's Rural Crime Action Team. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A chilling image of a 15-year-old girl in a stand-off with a train on a busy rail line in Cambridgeshire has been released by police.  

The image – caught on a drone camera used to locate her – shows the girl only yards from the train that was forced to stop further down the line near Manea.  

Cambridgeshire police’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) used the drone to help British Transport Police to locate the girl who trespassed onto the railway on Monday, July 5.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “A 15-year-old girl from Manea was arrested on suspicion of assault and trespass on a railway in Wisbech Road, Manea at just before 10pm.  

“She was taken to King's Lynn custody and has been released under investigation.”  

RCAT also used a drone to locate a car thought to be involved in several burglaries in the Chatteris area; it had been dumped near Jack’s supermarket.  

Cambridgeshire police undertake drone training

Cambridgeshire Police's Rural Crime Action Team have three drones to assist with incidents like tracking suspects and finding missing people. - Credit: Archant

The rural action team has used drones since early last year for various tasks.  

Most Read

  1. 1 £2,600 raised to help 20 dogs amid sale of kennels
  2. 2 BMW seized and driver reported for six offences
  3. 3 Young invincibles bow out on a high with cup triumph
  1. 4 £100 becomes the new deposit fee for Pay at Pump machines
  2. 5 Court bans man from loitering in Cambs town and city centres
  3. 6 Transit and Ford Focus ram police car after burglary
  4. 7 IVF treatment on the NHS to return 
  5. 8 Drink driver three times over the limit at 5.40am
  6. 9 Row over public access councillors sign-off Shire Hall terms
  7. 10 Flying flags in the Fens for Euro 2020
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Manea News
Chatteris News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sam Bradford

Cambridgeshire

Tributes to Cambs foster carer, 36, who died suddenly

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Around 10,000 racing pigeons disappeared in Cambridgeshire after leaving Peterborough on Saturday, June 19.

Pigeons

‘Worst ever racing day’ - Over 9,000 racing pigeons disappear mid-race

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite during his visit to the Armed Policing Museum in Chatt

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Live ammunition found at home of Jason Ablewhite

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cityglades

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

Steel framed house builder ordered off flagship estate 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon