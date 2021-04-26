Published: 11:20 AM April 26, 2021 Updated: 11:27 AM April 26, 2021

This collection of samurai swords was handed into police in Chatteris as part of Cambridgeshire Constabulary's week-long knife amnesty. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A dozen samurai swords were handed into police in Chatteris as part of Cambridgeshire Constabulary's week-long knife amnesty.

The neighbourhood policing team said a member of the public handed in the collection of samurai swords "and other ornamental blades on Sunday (April 25).

"Although sold for an ornamental purpose, these blades if in the wrong hands are potentially deadly weapons," said a police spokesman.

Police figures show that, between April 2020 and March 2021, there were 243 possession of an article with a blade or point offences.

Also over the weekend, officers received numerous calls relating to motocross bikes being used in an antisocial manner in Chatteris.

There were also calls about youths putting themselves in danger by climbing onto roofs.

In March, meanwhile, officers received some calls relating to anti-social behaviour in local nature reserves and beauty spots around the town.

