Cannabis worth over £656,000 uncovered in Fen village

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:17 AM June 21, 2021    Updated: 2:30 PM June 21, 2021
Cannabis Fen View Doddington

Over £656,000 worth of cannabis was seized at a property in Fen View, Doddington. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Over £656,000 worth of cannabis plants were seized in Doddington.

Dried cannabis was also discovered when officers were called to a property in Fen View yesterday (Sunday), where a man, from London, was arrested. 

Over 600 plants were found at a cannabis factory in the village, which police say are worth up to £656,425.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “At about 5pm yesterday (June 20) officers discovered a cannabis factory at a property in Fen View, Doddington.  

“More than 600 plants were seized, as well as a large quantity of dried cannabis."

You may also want to watch:

The spokesperson added: “A 41 year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and he remains in custody.” 

Earlier this month, it was reported illegal drugs including £25,000 worth of cannabis was seized from a house in Whittlesey during a two-week police operation across Fenland and Peterborough.

