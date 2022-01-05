News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Drug dealer had cannabis plants worth £52k growing in cupboard

person

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:43 AM January 5, 2022
Updated: 11:39 AM January 9, 2022
Drug dealer Baris Timocin, of Century Square, Peterborough, has been given a suspended sentence.

Drug dealer Baris Timocin, of Century Square, Peterborough, has been given a suspended sentence. - Credit: POLICE

A drug dealer who had cannabis plants worth up to £52,000 growing in a storage cupboard also claimed a drugs debt sheet was related to his job in advertising.

Baris Timocin, of Century Square, Peterborough, was caught red-handed throwing some of the class B drug out of a second-floor window when officers arrived to carry out a warrant at his home on the morning of April 12.

63 young cannabis plants were found in a storage cupboard in drug dealer Baris Timocin's flat.

63 young cannabis plants were found in a storage cupboard in drug dealer Baris Timocin's flat. - Credit: POLICE

Timocin, 29, was seen to empty a black bucket full of cannabis buds, which were recovered and filled four large evidence bags.

He was arrested and admitted panicking and throwing some of his cannabis, which he claimed was for personal use, out the window.

Three phones were seized from the house together with a drugs “debt sheet”.

Drug dealer Baris Timocin admitted throwing some of his cannabis, which he claimed was for personal use, out the window.

Drug dealer Baris Timocin admitted panicking and throwing some of his cannabis, which he claimed was for personal use, out the window. - Credit: POLICE

A total of 63 young cannabis plants were found in a storage cupboard in the flat, together with two more large bags of the drug.

In police interview, Timocin gave a prepared statement which claimed he used the cannabis to self-medicate for his anxiety and ADHD. He claimed the drugs debt sheet in fact related to his job in advertising.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pensioner found in London four days after going missing in Norfolk
  2. 2 ‘One of the worst cases I’ve ever seen’ - detective on Teddie Mitchell murder
  3. 3 Ram raid 'soul-destroying' says Nisa manager
  1. 4 Police believe two ram raids in three hours are linked
  2. 5 Couple's bid to build 'incongruous' house overturned
  3. 6 Ram raiders smash their way into Nisa
  4. 7 March left bouncing as long-awaited return marked with dominant show
  5. 8 Over £1,700 raised for young son of teen who died in crash
  6. 9 Motorists face diversions due to A142 bridge closure
  7. 10 Town council sets up HQ to aid search for missing Downham Market man

However, at Peterborough Crown Court on November 29, he pleaded guilty to producing a class B drug and possessing a class B drug with intent to supply.

63 young cannabis plants were found in a storage cupboard in drug dealer Baris Timocin's flat.

63 young cannabis plants were found in a storage cupboard in drug dealer Baris Timocin's flat. - Credit: POLICE

Timocin was sentenced at the same court yesterday (Tuesday January 4) where he was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work.

DC Kevin Poole, who investigated, said: “Timocin was caught producing cannabis at his home and it was clearly not for personal use.

“Drugs destroy lives and cause misery for our communities and we will continue to work tirelessly to bring people to justice who deal or produce them.

“We would urge people to look out for signs of illegal cannabis factories, including blacked-out windows, people coming and going at various times of the day and a distinctive ‘hum’ noise from fans and ventilation.

"Anyone who suspects illegal drug activity in their area should not hesitate to call police.”

If you suspect somebody is involved in drug dealing, report this to police online via https://bit.ly/3qQCoQM or by calling 101. 

Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Visual of new office block for behind 25 Broad Street, March

Fenland District Council

Office block branded ‘an over-imposing dark monstrosity’ 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Drug dealer Baris Timocin, of Century Square, Peterborough, has been given a suspended sentence.

Cambs Live News

Drug dealer had cannabis plants worth £52k growing in cupboard

Ben Jolley

person
A Fiat 500 was seized in Chatteris on January 4 after the driver had a provisional driving licence

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Car seized after driver had provisional licence and no supervision

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Mepal outdoor centre

East Cambridgeshire District Council | Special Report

Fenland Council queries East Cambs £6.5m crematorium

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon