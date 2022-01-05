News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Drug dealer had cannabis plants worth £52k growing in cupboard

person

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:43 AM January 5, 2022
Drug dealer Baris Timocin, of Century Square, Peterborough, has been jailed.

A drug dealer who had cannabis plants worth up to £52,000 growing in a storage cupboard also claimed a drugs debt sheet was related to his job in advertising.

Baris Timocin, of Century Square, Peterborough, was caught red-handed throwing some of the class B drug out of a second-floor window when officers arrived to carry out a warrant at his home on the morning of April 12.

63 young cannabis plants were found in a storage cupboard in drug dealer Baris Timocin's flat.

Timocin, 29, was seen to empty a black bucket full of cannabis buds, which were recovered and filled four large evidence bags.

He was arrested and admitted panicking and throwing some of his cannabis, which he claimed was for personal use, out the window.

Three phones were seized from the house together with a drugs “debt sheet”.

Drug dealer Baris Timocin admitted throwing some of his cannabis, which he claimed was for personal use, out the window.

A total of 63 young cannabis plants were found in a storage cupboard in the flat, together with two more large bags of the drug.

In police interview, Timocin gave a prepared statement which claimed he used the cannabis to self-medicate for his anxiety and ADHD. He claimed the drugs debt sheet in fact related to his job in advertising.

However, at Peterborough Crown Court on November 29, he pleaded guilty to producing a class B drug and possessing a class B drug with intent to supply.

Timocin was sentenced at the same court yesterday (Tuesday January 4) where he was handed one year and nine months in prison.

DC Kevin Poole, who investigated, said: “Timocin was caught producing cannabis at his home and it was clearly not for personal use.

“Drugs destroy lives and cause misery for our communities and we will continue to work tirelessly to bring people to justice who deal or produce them.

“We would urge people to look out for signs of illegal cannabis factories, including blacked-out windows, people coming and going at various times of the day and a distinctive ‘hum’ noise from fans and ventilation.

"Anyone who suspects illegal drug activity in their area should not hesitate to call police.”

If you suspect somebody is involved in drug dealing, report this to police online via https://bit.ly/3qQCoQM or by calling 101. 

