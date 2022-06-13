News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Fly tipping link to cannabis growing

John Elworthy

Published: 4:20 PM June 13, 2022
Fly tipped paraphernalia in a Fenland field

Potential left-overs from a cannabis growing operation have been dumped in a Cambridgeshire field.  

Bethany Moat found the fly tipped horde of equipment in a field at the top of Whitemoor Road, March.  

Unused to any of the paraphernalia left there, she asked readers of a Facebook group if anyone had a clue about the origins of numerous balls left there.  

fly tipping in fens

fly tipping in fens

“A ‘kind’ soul decided to dump on our field last night,” she said. “Absolutely disgusting.” 

Cleaning up the mess is both expensive and inconvenient.  

It was suggested to her she call Fenland Police to examine them.  

“They will tell you if they are drug related,” one reader suggested. 

The clay pebbles are known for their use in hydroponic cultivation. 

fly tipping in fens

A quick Google search offers multiple options on “how to properly employ clay pebbles in cannabis cultivation and avoid any potential problems using this hydroponic culture medium”. 

The lights referred to on the empty boxes are also known to be used in production of cannabis.  

