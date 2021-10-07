Published: 10:18 AM October 7, 2021

Nearly £250,000 worth of cannabis was uncovered at a house in Whittlesey. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Cannabis worth nearly £250,000 was found at a house in Whittlesey.

Officers from Cambridgeshire police’s rural crime action team discovered the cannabis at the property on Monday, October 4.

A man was arrested at the scene.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “On Monday, they discovered a house full of cannabis in Whittlesey - and by full of, we mean 300 plants with a street value of almost £250,000!

“A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to police custody.

“These drugs fund organised crime, and it's our duty to get them off our streets, and help keep Cambridgeshire safe.”

Police are asking residents to look out for signs of illegal cannabis factories, including blacked-out windows, people coming and going throughout the day and a ‘hum’ noise from fans and ventilation.

If you suspect a drug-related crime and to report it, visit: https://bit.ly/3oysMe0.