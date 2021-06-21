Updated
Cannabis worth over £656,000 uncovered in Fen village
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
Over £656,000 worth of cannabis plants were seized in Doddington.
Dried cannabis was also discovered when officers were called to a property in Fen View yesterday (Sunday), where a man, from London, was arrested.
Over 600 plants were found at a cannabis factory in the village, which police say are worth up to £656,425.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “At about 5pm yesterday (June 20) officers discovered a cannabis factory at a property in Fen View, Doddington.
“More than 600 plants were seized, as well as a large quantity of dried cannabis."
The spokesperson added: “A 41 year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and he remains in custody.”
Earlier this month, it was reported illegal drugs were seized including £25,000 from a house in Whittlesey during a two-week police operation across Fenland and Peterborough.
