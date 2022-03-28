Audi crash in Burwell damages shop and two parked cars
- Credit: East Cambs Police
A driver who fled the scene of a collision has damaged a shop in Burwell.
The driver of a white Audi crashed in to two parked vehicles which pushed one into a local shop.
The impact caused damage to the window and wall and turned the other parked car 180 degrees.
This was one of two collisions over the weekend (March 26 to 27) where drivers fled the scene.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "The driver of this white Audi has hit two parked vehicles in Burwell, pushing one into a local shop causing damage to the window and a wall and turning the other 180 degrees.
"This was one of two collisions over the weekend where the drivers left the scene.
"Investigations are ongoing to identify them.
"Remember leaving the scene of an collision is an offence and you could face prosecution."