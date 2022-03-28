Parked cars were pushed down the road from the collision. - Credit: East Cambs Police

A driver who fled the scene of a collision has damaged a shop in Burwell.

The driver of a white Audi crashed in to two parked vehicles which pushed one into a local shop.

The impact caused damage to the window and wall and turned the other parked car 180 degrees.

This was one of two collisions over the weekend (March 26 to 27) where drivers fled the scene.

"Investigations are ongoing to identify them.

"Remember leaving the scene of an collision is an offence and you could face prosecution."