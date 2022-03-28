News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Audi crash in Burwell damages shop and two parked cars

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 9:20 AM March 28, 2022
Updated: 9:26 AM March 28, 2022
Parked cars were pushed down the road from the collision.

Parked cars were pushed down the road from the collision. - Credit: East Cambs Police

A driver who fled the scene of a collision has damaged a shop in Burwell. 

The driver of a white Audi crashed in to two parked vehicles which pushed one into a local shop. 

The impact caused damage to the window and wall and turned the other parked car 180 degrees. 

This was one of two collisions over the weekend (March 26 to 27) where drivers fled the scene. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "The driver of this white Audi has hit two parked vehicles in Burwell, pushing one into a local shop causing damage to the window and a wall and turning the other 180 degrees.

"This was one of two collisions over the weekend where the drivers left the scene.

"Investigations are ongoing to identify them. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Ely digger incident leaves person with 'significant injuries'
  2. 2 Part of A47 closed after crash in west Norfolk
  3. 3 5 Easter hunts in Cambridgeshire to keep the whole family entertained
  1. 4 Legal threat after 100 plots of land at Chatteris go on sale 
  2. 5 Mountain of cash will move this fountain
  3. 6 World's first 'test-tube baby' unveils plaque to IVF pioneer
  4. 7 First look: World's largest hyacinth collection in Waterbeach
  5. 8 Man charged with killing brother in Gull Drove van crash in Guyhirn
  6. 9 Breakthrough as Aldi within a whisker of Whittlesey store
  7. 10 Audi crash in Burwell damages shop and two parked cars

"Remember leaving the scene of an collision is an offence and you could face prosecution."

Cambs Live News
Burwell News

Don't Miss

The Tesco superstore in March has reopened following technical difficulties. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Tesco superstore reopens after closure due to technical fault

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Ombudsman finds serious faults in the care of a 74-year-old man at The Elms, Whittlesey

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

Council pays £5,000 to widow whose husband died after ‘very poor care...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The forensic tent on Gull Drove, Guyhirn

Cambs Live News

Driver, 31, arrested on suspicion of murder after man struck by van

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Daisy Jean Huddle died after a crash on the A45 between Stanwick and Raunds in Northamptonshire.

Cambs Live News

Family pays tribute to ‘beloved’ 20-year-old killed in A45 lorry crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon