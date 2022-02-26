Video

A car worth nearly £17,000 has been taken from a Whittlesey driveway.

A male was seen walking up to a VW Golf which was parked on a Priors Road driveway at around 3.50am on Friday, February 25.

He broke into the car and managed to drive it away from the scene.

The victim said that the offender was around 6ft tall.

He was wearing grey jogging bottoms and blue coat.

The victim is searching for her car, but thinks there is little hope of finding it because the offender or offenders' faces were not captured on home CCTV.

She has spoken to police, who told her that the car was seen on Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras in Peterborough, but that the number plates could easily have been changed overnight.

The victim, who is a life-long resident of Whittlesey, said: "I would just love for others to be cautious with their cars, too."

She added: "Whittlesey is getting worse.

"I have never heard of so much crime in this little town."

The VW Golf has a 2017 registration plate.

The victim urged anybody who has seen the vehicle or knows who may have taken it to contact police on 101.