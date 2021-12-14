A car that's been parked down Slade Way in Chatteris has had all four of its tyres 'slashed' and its paintwork damaged (inset). - Credit: Google Maps / POLICE

A car has become a target of criminal damage in a town after it’s had all four of its tyres ‘slashed’ as well as its paintwork damaged by offenders.

During the incidents over the last few days, the car has been parked down Slade Way in Chatteris.

The slashing of the tyres has caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage, and, after the offenders climbed over the bonnet of the car too, there’s further damage to the vehicle’s paintwork.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “We’re appealing for information as over the last few days a car has been targeted where all four tyres have been ‘slashed’.

“If that’s not enough, the offenders have also caused damage to the paintwork by climbing over the bonnet.”

“May I appeal to anyone who has any information about this to send us a message via our site or call 101 quoting incident ref: CC-13122021-0231.”

