Published: 11:48 AM August 22, 2021 Updated: 12:29 PM August 22, 2021

Applegreen service station in Bridge Street Chatteris where a cashier was held up at gunpoint on Saturday August 21. - Credit: Archant

A lone cashier on duty at a Chatteris service station was held up at gunpoint last night (Saturday).

The threat was made to the teenager at around 10pm at the Applegreen Service Station in Bridge Street opposite Aldi.

The cashier, a young man from the town, is not thought to have to be injured but is badly shaken.

His mother posted to a local social media group that he was ok but it was “the worst feeling to know your son has been held up at gunpoint”.

It is not known how much, if any, money was stolen.

Applegreen has been approached for comment.

The 24-hour service station is one of 500 forecourt sites run by the company both in this country, Ireland and America.

Police are yet to release full details of the incident.

However, once they had finished interviewing the teenage cashier, they took him home.

Applegreen is situated at the roundabout junction of the A142 and A141 at the north end of Bridge Street.