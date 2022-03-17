Cat thought to have been stabbed while out in Chatteris
- Credit: Google Earth
A cat is thought to have been stabbed in Chatteris.
The pet owner is looking for answers after his family's cat returned home with a stab wound this morning (Thursday, March 17).
Cambridgeshire Constabulary has said that it has launched an investigation into the cat's injury.
A police spokesperson said: "At just after 8.30am on March 17, we were called about a cat being stabbed in Eastwood, Chatteris.
"The incident is believed to have taken place between 6pm on Tuesday, March 15 and 12pm the following day (March 16).
"An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing."
The spokesperson added that anybody with information can make an online report (https://www.cambs.police.uk/) or phone 101, quoting crime reference 35/18803/22.
The incident follows reports of a different cat being shot in the Parkside area of Chatteris on February 19.
Mittens was shot twice, and Cambridgeshire Constabulary launched an investigation.
Most Read
- 1 Armed police called to B1098 Cambridgeshire after reports of gunman
- 2 Life sentence for March man who stabbed mother to death
- 3 Seat driver seriously injured after crash with Lamborghini near A47
- 4 A47 Fen Road to close for two nights
- 5 7 of the best places for a fry-up in Cambridgeshire, according to Tripadvisor
- 6 Huntingdon man admits one punch killing
- 7 Wendy's and Taco Bell are coming to Cambridgeshire
- 8 Fenland farming family offer free housing to Ukraine refugees
- 9 Residents block roads with tree stumps over 'nightmare' school traffic
- 10 Visitors reminded to wear masks at hospitals in Cambridgeshire
It is not known whether these incidents are linked.