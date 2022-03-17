News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cat thought to have been stabbed while out in Chatteris

Will Durrant

Published: 12:26 PM March 17, 2022
Updated: 12:42 PM March 17, 2022
Eastwood, Chatteris

A cat is thought to have been stabbed while it was out in the area of Eastwood, Chatteris (File picture) - Credit: Google Earth

A cat is thought to have been stabbed in Chatteris.

The pet owner is looking for answers after his family's cat returned home with a stab wound this morning (Thursday, March 17).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has said that it has launched an investigation into the cat's injury.

A police spokesperson said: "At just after 8.30am on March 17, we were called about a cat being stabbed in Eastwood, Chatteris.

"The incident is believed to have taken place between 6pm on Tuesday, March 15 and 12pm the following day (March 16).

"An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing."

The spokesperson added that anybody with information can make an online report (https://www.cambs.police.uk/) or phone 101, quoting crime reference 35/18803/22.

The incident follows reports of a different cat being shot in the Parkside area of Chatteris on February 19.

Mittens was shot twice, and Cambridgeshire Constabulary launched an investigation.

It is not known whether these incidents are linked.

Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Chatteris News

