Gang of 5 suspects wanted for questioning by Cambridgeshire Police over New Year's Eve assault - Credit: Cambs Police

CCTV images have been released of five men police want to question about a serious assault in Peterborough on New Year’s Eve.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was walking past Middletons Steak House, in Bridge Street, at about 8.30pm, when he bumped into a group of men walking towards him.

The group shouted at the victim and as he tried to walk away he was a punched to the ground and stamped on.

A man in his 50s in the restaurant witnessed the attack and intervened but was struck to the head with a skateboard by one of the group. He suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

The suspects left the area, heading in the direction of Town Bridge.

PC Jon Coupland said: “This was an unprovoked attack where a victim has suffered a nasty head injury in the process of trying to prevent another person from being further assaulted.

"He was out for a meal with his family who witnessed what happened. We are keen to speak to anyone who was there at the time or recognises the men in these images.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/90296/21 or here

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.