Published: 3:16 PM October 27, 2021

A driver "intentionally rammed" another car in a road rage incident in Chatteris before fleeing the scene.

Police were called to the junction of New Road and the A142 at 5pm yesterday (Tuesday October 26) with reports that the driver of a white BMW intentionally rammed a silver Ford Focus before leaving the scene.

"If you saw what happened, or the vehicles either before or after the incident, contact us," said a police spokesman.

Do this on the website via webchat (green icon) or forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report, quoting incident 344 of October 26.

Alternatively, call 101.



