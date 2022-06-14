Chatteris dealer caught with £850 worth of drugs

Ki Seward later admitted to two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and two counts of possession with intent to supply cannabis. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man from Chatteris has been sentenced after Cambridgeshire Police found £850 worth of drugs at his home address.

Officers initially searched the property on May 24 last year (2021), finding £100 worth of cocaine and £360 worth of cannabis.

They also found digital weighing scales, several mobile phones and a "golf-ball sized" wrap of phenacetin – a cutting agent for cocaine.

Ki Seward, 21, was arrested the same day, but later released while police continued their investigation.

On June 9, Seward was arrested for a second time after clear evidence of drug dealing was discovered on his mobile phone.

A further search of his bedroom revealed £110 of cannabis and around £280 of cocaine, along with £650 in cash.

Mr Seward appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (9 June), having already admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and two counts of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.

Seward was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and complete a 30-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Detective constable Tom Adams, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "This has been a long investigation with a lot of hard work being put in by the local neighbourhood team who have been aware of concerns from the Chatteris community for many, many months.

“Tackling drug dealing is a priority for the force – we know it brings misery to our communities right across the county which is why we work so hard to put offenders before the courts.”