Second dispersal order in two months to tackle anti-social behaviour

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:32 PM June 15, 2021   
Second dispersal order in two months for parts of Chatteris hit by wave of anti-social behaviour.

Second dispersal order in two months for parts of Chatteris hit by wave of anti-social behaviour. - Credit: POLICE

A dispersal order has been put in place across Chatteris in response to groups of youths causing anti-social behaviour, upset to local residents and criminal damage.

The measure has been taken by the local neighbourhood policing team for the second time in as many months.

The order will be in place today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) between 2pm and 11.55pm.

It covers the area within Huntingdon road, the A141, A142, Wenny Road, Wenny Estate, Chatteris Leisure Centre, Eastwood, Wood Street, Westbourne Road and West Street.

Sergeant Richard Lugg, from the Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team, said the dispersal order comes despite a number of interventions made by the neighbourhood teams. 

These include a previous dispersal order which, he says, temporarily stopped the issues.

Sgt Lugg said: "It appears there remains to be some who are persistent in their intent on causing anti-social behaviour in the town.

“The implementation of a dispersal order gives us further powers to direct those causing, or likely to cause, anti-social behaviour to leave the area.

"It also allows us to return those under the age of 16 to their homes.

“The order will only affect those causing issues and will give us an opportunity to find out who they are and take further preventative action.

"If you are affected by anti-social behaviour within the town please do get in touch directly as the more we know the more we can resolve.”

The order has been granted under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

It allows police community support officers (PCSOs) and police officers to direct a person to leave the area specified within the order.

They can do this if they have reasonable grounds to suspect behaviour has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public.

Failure to comply with the order can result in arrest.

