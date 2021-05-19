Published: 4:03 PM May 19, 2021

A map of the area of Chatteris that is covered by the dispersal order, which is in place until 3am on Friday (May 21). - Credit: CAMBS CONSTABULARY





A dispersal order has been enforced across Chatteris in response to groups of youths causing anti-social behaviour, upset to local residents and criminal damage.

The order, which came into effect at 3pm today (Wednesday May 19), runs until 3am on Friday (May 21).

It covers the area within Huntingdon road, the A141, A142, Wenny Road, Wenny Estate, Chatteris Leisure Centre, Eastwood, Wood Street, Westbourne Road and West Street.

Sergeant Richard Lugg, from the Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Despite a number of interventions made by the neighbourhood teams, it appears there are still some who are intent on causing anti-social behaviour in the town.

“The implementation of a dispersal order gives us further powers to direct those causing, or likely to cause, anti-social behaviour to leave the area.

"It also allows us to return those under the age of 16 to their homes.

“The order will only affect those causing issues and will give us an opportunity to find out who they are and take further preventative action.

"If you are affected by anti-social behaviour within the town please do get in touch directly as the more we know the more we can resolve.”

The order has been granted under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

It allows police community support officers (PCSOs) and police officers to direct a person to leave the area specified within the order.

They can do this if they have reasonable grounds to suspect their behaviour has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public.

Failure to comply with the order can result in arrest.