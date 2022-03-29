Police dog Albie assisted officers in sniffing out the "drugs" and cash. - Credit: Fen Police

A police dog sniffed out a large quantity of “drugs and cash” during a raid in Cambridgeshire.

Officers arrested two men following the bust at Hilda Clarke Close in Chatteris on Friday (March 25).

Bundles of cash in an envelope, “drugs” in bags and white powder in tin foil were discovered.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers from your local Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted a warrant under section 23 of the misuse of drugs act in Chatteris.

“Officers, assisted by Police Dog Albie, located a number of suspected drugs and cash.

“Two males were arrested at the time and have since been released whilst our investigation into them continues.

“To report any concerns you’ve got in your community, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/report.”

One resident praised officers for their work on the bust.

Posting on social media, they said: “Well done officers, you are doing great work getting the drugs off our streets.

“Thank you for everything you do for us. Please take care and please keep safe.”