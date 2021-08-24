Published: 10:55 AM August 24, 2021 Updated: 11:03 AM August 24, 2021

Ex carpet fitter, living the high life, in custody: three images of drug dealer Eddie Ransome now beginning a six year jail term.

A drug dealer jailed earlier this year after police discovered a haul of class A drugs in his home has been ordered to pay back more than £150,000.

Former Chatteris carpet fitter Eddie Ransome began a six-year prison sentence in January 2021 and, on August 23, a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing ordered the 30-year-old to pay £155,545.76 within three months or face a year-and-nine-months extra time in prison.

Edddie Ransome, 29, (above) was sentenced to six years in prison and Jodi Dawkin, 24, was sentenced to 40 months in prison.

Ransome was arrested in June 2020 alongside 24-year-old Jodi Dawkin following a raid at their Holywell home after intelligence suggested the pair were dealing class A drugs.

Inside, officers found 820 grammes of cocaine along with 237 grammes of ketamine and MDMA tablets with a street value of £87,780.

Jodi Dawkin was jailed for 40 months for drugs offences

A holdall containing £96,682 was also seized as well as a white BMW M3 and a Bentley Continental.

Ransome was sentenced to six years in prison and Dawkin was sentenced to three years and four months after both pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, MDMA and ketamine.

Eddie Ransome, 28 and formerly of Chatteris, was found with Class A drugs - believed to be cocaine, ketamine and MDMA, worth more than £87,000 - as well as £90,000 in cash after police raided a property in Back Lane, Holywell.

Ransome also pleaded guilty to concealing criminal property.

Detective Sergeant Michael Basford said: “Ransome was running an illegal drugs business from their home in a small, peaceful village.

"The seizure will have significantly disrupted dealing in the area and prevented a significant amount of drugs from reaching the street.

Edddie Ransome, 29, (above) was sentenced to six years in prison

“On top of his prison sentence, a significant amount of money will be handed over by Ransome, half of which will go to the government, the remainder is then split equally between the Crown Prosecution Service, Her Majesty’s Court Service and police.

“Drugs and drug-related crime can have a negative impact on our communities and its use can harm the health and safety of our residents."

In 2017 Ransome was found guilty of making 13 indecent category A photographs of a child in a two-year period between January 2014 and January 2016.

The offences took place in Ramsey. He was fined and given a community order but was also given a sexual harm prevention order for five years.

Police reveal the stash of cash found at drug dealer Eddie Ransome's home. Nearly £97,000 in total

Anyone with information about the supply of drugs is encouraged to report it to police online at https://bit.ly/3B7Hw6S