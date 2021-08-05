News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Police disrupt drug dealer's 'oven ready' cannabis stash

John Elworthy

Published: 4:31 PM August 5, 2021   
Police photos show the haul of drugs Kenneth Drew had ready and waiting for customers

A drug dealer was found with almost £2,000 worth of cannabis in his house, a court heard. 

In October last year police carried out a warrant at 34-year-old Kenneth Drew’s former home on the Wenny Estate in Chatteris. 

They found Drew inside, in reach of 31 pre-bagged deals of cannabis ready to distribute, as well as a bulk of the class B drug in the kitchen. 

Drew, now of Alma Chase, Terrington St Clement, was charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis which he admitted in court. 

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on July 29 and was where he was sentenced to five months in prison, suspended for a year. 

He was also told to carry out 220 hours of unpaid work within the next year. 

Sergeant Richard Lugg said: “We know that drug dealing and use is a concern for our communities.  

“This is the latest court result from continual policing interventions across Fenland targeted towards stopping children from being exposed to drugs.” 

