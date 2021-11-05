Alan Desmond, of Chapel Lane, Chatteris, charged in connection with class A and B drug offences in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A man from Chatteris has been charged in connection with drug offences in Cambridgeshire including being in possession of spice, cocaine, heroin and ketamine.

Alan Desmond was arrested on Tuesday evening (November 2) in Warboys and has since been charged with eight offences.

The 50-year-old has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine), possession with intent to supply class B drugs (spice) and two counts of possession of class A drugs (heroin and cocaine).

He is also charged with possession of a class B drug (ketamine), attempted assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

Desmond, of Chapel Lane, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday October 4) where he was remanded in prison for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on December 2.

Anyone with information or concerns about drug dealing can report online at https://bit.ly/3BZtHYd.