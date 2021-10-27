Published: 4:12 PM October 27, 2021

Staff at Chatteris Town FC found toilets and sinks broken, doors smashed into and toilet roll all over the floor at the Paddocks Ground this morning (Wednesday). - Credit: Facebook / Chatteris Town Football Club

A football club has been left ‘disappointed’ after it discovered its toilet facilities had been smashed up by vandals.

Staff at Chatteris Town FC found toilets and sinks broken, doors smashed and toilet roll all over the floor at the Paddocks Ground this morning (Wednesday).

A spokesperson said: “The facility is mainly used by our youth section which has children playing from the ages of four to 15 years old.

“Unfortunately, games may have to now be cancelled due to the extensive damage.”

Staff believe the incident happened sometime between noon on Saturday October 23 and 9am today (October 27).

Since the club posted on social media to make others aware of the damage, many have commented offering their help for free.

One person said: “If you need any help with labour and getting things back to normal let me know.

“I will happily volunteer my time!”

If anyone has information, please call Cambridgeshire Police on 101.

