News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Football club ‘disappointed’ after vandals damage toilet facilities

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 4:12 PM October 27, 2021   
Staff at Chatteris Town FC found toilets and sinks broken, doors smashed into and toilet roll all over the floor

Staff at Chatteris Town FC found toilets and sinks broken, doors smashed into and toilet roll all over the floor at the Paddocks Ground this morning (Wednesday). - Credit: Facebook / Chatteris Town Football Club

A football club has been left ‘disappointed’ after it discovered its toilet facilities had been smashed up by vandals. 

Staff at Chatteris Town FC found toilets and sinks broken, doors smashed and toilet roll all over the floor at the Paddocks Ground this morning (Wednesday). 

A spokesperson said: “The facility is mainly used by our youth section which has children playing from the ages of four to 15 years old. 

“Unfortunately, games may have to now be cancelled due to the extensive damage.” 

Staff at Chatteris Town FC found toilets and sinks broken at the Paddocks Ground this morning

Staff at Chatteris Town FC found toilets and sinks broken, doors smashed into and toilet roll all over the floor at the Paddocks Ground this morning (Wednesday). - Credit: Facebook / Chatteris Town Football Club

Staff at Chatteris Town FC found toilets and sinks broken at the Paddocks Ground this morning

Staff at Chatteris Town FC found toilets and sinks broken, doors smashed into and toilet roll all over the floor at the Paddocks Ground this morning (Wednesday). - Credit: Facebook / Chatteris Town Football Club

Staff at Chatteris Town FC found toilets and sinks broken at the Paddocks Ground this morning

Staff at Chatteris Town FC found toilets and sinks broken, doors smashed into and toilet roll all over the floor at the Paddocks Ground this morning (Wednesday). - Credit: Facebook / Chatteris Town Football Club

Staff believe the incident happened sometime between noon on Saturday October 23 and 9am today (October 27).

You may also want to watch:

Since the club posted on social media to make others aware of the damage, many have commented offering their help for free. 

One person said: “If you need any help with labour and getting things back to normal let me know. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Lucky Cambridgeshire neighbours win People's Postcode Lottery
  2. 2 Person cut out of car after two-vehicle crash
  3. 3 Drug dealer racially abused police officer
  1. 4 Woman has heart attack and dies in ambulance waiting for a hospital bed
  2. 5 Binmen revolt over alleged bullying, poor pay, low morale and staffing crisis  
  3. 6 Piled wall will resolve major King's Dyke crossing obstacle
  4. 7 BMW driver 'intentionally rammed' Ford car on A142 before fleeing scene
  5. 8 Three charged after £2m Hotpoint arson attack
  6. 9 Photographer, Eleanor, wins highly regarded award
  7. 10 Woman pedestrian in her 50s killed in guided busway crash

“I will happily volunteer my time!” 

If anyone has information, please call Cambridgeshire Police on 101. 

Staff at Chatteris Town FC found doors broken into at the Paddocks Ground this morning

Staff at Chatteris Town FC found toilets and sinks broken, doors smashed into and toilet roll all over the floor at the Paddocks Ground this morning (Wednesday). - Credit: Facebook / Chatteris Town Football Club

Staff at Chatteris Town FC found doors smashed into at the Paddocks Ground this morning

Staff at Chatteris Town FC found toilets and sinks broken, doors smashed into and toilet roll all over the floor at the Paddocks Ground this morning (Wednesday). - Credit: Facebook / Chatteris Town Football Club

Staff at Chatteris Town FC found toilets and sinks broken at the Paddocks Ground this morning

Staff at Chatteris Town FC found toilets and sinks broken, doors smashed into and toilet roll all over the floor at the Paddocks Ground this morning (Wednesday). - Credit: Facebook / Chatteris Town Football Club


Chatteris News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Caravan misjudges height and gets wedged under Stonea bridge

Greater Anglia | Updated

Sat nav 'takes one for the team' in bridge crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia has halted an Ipswich to Peterborough train at Ely

Cambs Live | Updated

Rowdy passengers force train cancellation

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Archive photo of dockey bags for lunch

Quiz | Quiz

7 questions that could decide if you truly are from the Fens

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
First photos from fire tonight at Walpole Cross Keys 

Cambs Live | Updated

Crews tackle huge Fens blaze

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon