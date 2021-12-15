A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today in connection with the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in the city. - Credit: Archant

A child who stabbed a 16-year-old boy in Peterborough is due in court today (Wednesday December 15).

Police were called at 7:50pm on Monday (December 13) with reports of violence at the Chadburn Centre in Paston where a teenage boy had been stabbed.

He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he was treated for his wound which was not deemed to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place.

“He’s also been charged for assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

“He had been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (December 15)".

Anyone with information about someone who carries a weapon is urged to report it to police via their web chat online service.