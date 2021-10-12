Published: 11:01 AM October 12, 2021

A social club which has been subject to damage in recent weeks is urging youths not to continue targeting it after causing problems to its roof.

Club chairman Mark Smith said: “I first saw the kids on the roof around a month ago, told them to get down and they were not very friendly.

“Then the following day, there were another set of youths.

“On October 2, someone found felt ripped off the roof when we thought we resolved the problem by telling them to go.”

Mr Smith, who said the missing felt caused leaks in the club’s main function room, believes the youths may have returned a further time after this point.

He added: “We urge youths not to get on the roof as it’s unsafe, it is trespassing and we are urging kids to not do it.”